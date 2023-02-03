'Shubman se Tinder Match Kara do': Female fan's Proposal on Placard for Shubman Gill Goes Viral - See Pic Inside

A new star was born in Indian cricket when New Zealand toured India recently. Shubman Gill has been around in international cricket for a while now but in these ODI and T20I series, he really came to the fore with double hundreds and hundreds. He is grabbing all the attention from the fans and needless to say that his popularity is growing quickly among the female fans. He still remains a bachelor while rumours of his alleged relationship with Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar keep taking rounds on internet. So a female fan did not waste a second and reached Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to watch India play New Zealand with a placard to propose Shubman.

The placard read: 'Tinder Shubman se Match Kara Do'. The picture of the girl went viral on the internet as she seeked to get a match on Tinder, a dating app, with Shubman, who may or may not be on it.

Take a look at the viral photo of the female fan with Shubman Gill:

Didi ka match karado koi pic.twitter.com/wDF99VpEaz — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) February 1, 2023

The 23-year-old Indian opener may not have reacted to the proposal publicly but he would have surely seen the sweet proposal.

Coming to Shubman's batting, he had a great time in the T20I series. It saw his first T20I hundred happen in Ahmedabad while he also broke many records in the process of achieving it. Shubman has the best individual score by an Indian in T20Is, surpassing Virat Kohli. At the same time, Shubman is among the only 5 batters from India to have scored a century in all three formats of the game.

Shubman recently scored a ODI double hundred vs New Zealand as well to start off the new year on a high. His next target will be to do well vs the Australians in the Test format now, if and when he gets the opportunity to bat.