India Vs Australia 2nd ODI Weather Update: Will IND vs AUS Match Get Cancelled Due To Rain In Indore?

The second ODI between India and Australia will take place at Holkar stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, September 24. India have already taken a 1-0 lead over Aussies with the win in the first ODI at Mohali. There were many boxed that the Indian team ticked ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. Mohammed Shami staged a strong comeback with a five-wicket haul in the Mohali match. He hit the right length and got the wickets as a return.

Another huge plus for India was Suryakumar Yadav finally raising his hand. He deliveried the good by stroking fifty off just 49 balls. KL Rahul continued to bat well, playing a match-winning knock, finishing the game with a six.

India chased down 277-run target given by Australia after KL Rahul won the toss and asked visitors to bat first. Even in the hot and humid conditions in Mohali, Indians bowled superbly. Only David Warner could stike a fifty as Aussies got bowled out for 276 on the board at the end of 50 overs.

No. 1 Test team __

No. 1 ODI team __

No. 1 T20I team __#TeamIndia reigns supreme across all formats __ pic.twitter.com/rB5rUqK8iH— BCCI (@BCCI) September 22, 2023

India openers Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad shone with the bat, stroking 71 and 74 respectively to help set the base for the chase. Gaikwad's good form is heartening to see as the Chennai Super Kings opener is set to lead the Indian team in Asian Games 2023. Gill has also continued to score runs but he should now be looking to improve on finishing the matches for India in the chases.

The campaign now moves to Indore, where the match is expected to see some amount of rain.

Indore Weather Update India vs Australia 2nd ODI

The Mohali match saw a break of around half an hour due to drizzle. But in remaining part of the day, it was either hot or humid. The Indore match is also a day-night affair. As per Accuweather app, Indore is likely to see 41 percent of rain on Sunday, which is the India vs Australia 2nd ODI day. The weather app says that Indore will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with a thunderstorm in parts of the area.

What we understand from the weather prediction in Indore is that it could rain for a short time in the afternoon and evening but the match will not get affected by it. There should not be loss of overs as well. The match starts at 1.30 pm IST, with the toss taking place at 1 pm.