Why Mohammed Shami Troubled Australians In 1st ODI, Mark Waugh Explains

India pacer Mohammed Shami, who looked off-coloured in limited opportunity he got Asia Cup 2023, returned to form with a fiery spell against Australians in the first ODI. Shami picked up a five-for for India in the game, finishing with spell of 5 for 51 from 10 overs that also included a maiden. Speaking after the match, Shami said that hitting the right lengths helped him get wickets. "It was important to hit the right lengths on this wicket, either at full pace or go slow, but bowling the right lengths were key," Shami said.

Former Australia opening batter Mark Waugh, who is commentating on the ongoing India vs Australia ODIs, decoded how Shami did so well against the Aussies. He said that Shami got the batsman caught at the crease by hitting the perfect length."...So not too short or not too full. Just the perfect length where you get a little bit of movement. You’re going to hit the stumps still, but the batsmen can’t get a four. Shami was always threatening with that half-volley length. It’s a fine margin, but on this type of track, you need to be spot on,” said Jio Cinema expert Waugh.

Abhishek Nayar spoke about the decision that the Indian think-tank has to make regarding the playing XI and whether it’ll be possible to accommodate both Shami and Mohammed Siraj together. “It’s going to be an interesting match-up between the two. There’s going to be this thought process of picking wickets. You got to know the importance of picking wickets in today’s game because India managed to bowl out a strong Australian batting line-up where you’ve got a Sean Abbott batting at No 10. So, it just tells you that when you have bowlers capable of picking up wickets, there may very well be a toss-up between a Shardul Thakur where you are thinking whether or not you are thinking of going with that all-rounder’s slot or going with an out-and-out bowler who can pick you wickets in every phase of the game," said Nayar.

India play Australia in the 2nd ODI at Indore's Holkar stadium with an aim to seal the series. India ticked many boxes in the 1st ODI with stand-in captain KL Rahul getting runs, Suryakumar Yadav finally firing in the ODIs and Shami returning to his best as well. Men In Blue will hope things only improve from hereon.