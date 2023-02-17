India vs Australia 2nd Test Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch IND vs AUS 2nd Test Match Online and on TV?

KL Rahul’s prolonged run of failures remains a worry but India will still start as overwhelming favourites for another three-day finish when they take on Australia in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from Friday (February 16). The match will be one of Indian cricket's understated warrior Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test, a feat achieved after 13 years of sweat and toil.

While Pujara would like to savour the momentous personal milestone with a 20th Test ton, one can’t but paper over the concerns around India’s top-order. Save skipper Rohit Sharma, who was regal in attack and classical in defence during his hundred on a slow turner in Nagpur, the others failed to get going in the opener. Besides Rahul, the list of strugglers includes the peerless Virat Kohli and, to an extent, Pujara.

Kohli is leaving no stone unturned to up the ante while facing the spinners. Round two of Kohli versus Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy could be equally enticing.

Here’s everything you need to know about India vs Australia 2nd Test match:

When will the India vs Australia 2nd Test match start?

The India vs Australia 2nd Test match will start on February 16, Friday.

Where will the India vs Australia 2nd Test match be played?

The India vs Australia 2nd Test match will be hosted in Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

What time will the India vs Australia 2nd Test match begin?

The India vs Australia 2nd Test match will begin at 930 am IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 9 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 2nd Test match?

The India vs Australia 2nd Test match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 2nd Test match?

The India vs Australia 2nd Test match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs Australia 2nd Test match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav/Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj

Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb/Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy