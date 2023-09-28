India Vs Australia 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Becomes 2nd Batter After Chris Gayle To Achieve THIS Massive Feat, WATCH

Team India captain Rohit Sharma returned to the side for the third game after being rested for the first two ODIs against Australia in explosive fashion. Rohit top-scored with a brilliant 81 off 57 balls with 6 sixes and five fours and it was his dismissal which derailed the Indian chase as they lost the third ODI by 66 runs in Rajkot on Wednesday.

En route to hitting half a dozen sixes at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Rohit Sharma has become only the second batter after former West Indies opener Chris Gayle to hammer 550 sixes in international cricket. Rohit’s tally now stands at 551 sixes after this innings and he needs just three more maximums to become the highest six-hitter in international cricket history.

WATCH Rohit Sharma hammer a six against Australia in the third ODI in Rajkot HERE…

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was pleased by his own batting in the lead up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which will get underway in India next month. “I’m pretty happy, of course I would like to go all the way along but if I'm hitting like that I’m happy. The last 7-8 ODIs we have played really well, we have been challenged under different conditions and different teams, I thought we responded to that challenge pretty well. Unfortunately not the result we wanted today,” Rohit said after the third ODI on Wednesday.

Team India pacer spearhead Jasprit Bumrah leaked 81 runs in the 10 over he bowled in the third ODI but also managed to pick up three wickets after being given a break from the second ODI. “I’m pretty happy, more importantly how he feels body-wise, he has got so much skill, one bad game can happen to anyone. How he feels mentally and body-wise is key for us and that’s looking good for us,” Rohit Sharma said about Bumrah.

The Indian skipper also added that the team management was clear about what they wanted from the final 15 for the Cricket World Cup 2023. “When we talk about the 15 we are very clear what we want. We are not confused, we know where we are headed as a team. It’s a team sport and we want everyone to come and play their part – that’s how we win championships. It’s about looking after the body and try and stay fresh for the next one and half months,” he added.