IND: 0-0 (0) | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI Cricket LIVE Score and Updates: India Begin Chase Of 353 With Rohit Sharma, Washington Sundar
India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first. His team posted 352 runs on the board against India in Rajkot.
LIVE Updates | IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Australia have posted 352 runs on the board in the first innings after Pat Cummings won the toss and opted to bat first. In the previous match, India amassed 399 runs, powered by Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's centuries. Australia's bowlers struggled, with Cameron Green taking two wickets. In response, Australia was bowled out for 217, with Sean Abbott and David Warner contributing significantly. Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets each for India.
The match promises to be an exciting contest, with India looking to seal a clean sweep, while Australia seeks redemption. The Rajkot pitch is expected to favour batsmen, with an average first-innings score of 310. However, pacers might find early assistance, and spinners could face a challenge. India's dominant form makes them the favourites, but Australia will aim to bounce back in the series.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Chase begins
Rohit Sharma and Washington Sundar begin their chase of 353 runs for India. Mitchell Starc attacks the stumps for Australia eyeing some early damage to the opposition.
IND: 0/0 (O Over)
LIVE Updates India vs Australia: Australia post 352/7 on the board
Mohammed Siraj bowls the last over and gives away 7. Australia finish with 352/7 on the scoreboard. Marsh's 96 and fifties from Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne have helped them reach here. But it is also true that Australia could hav easily gone pat 400 as they were cruising to this total at one stage. This was when India staged a brilliant comeback with the ball.
AUS 352/7 (50)
India vs Australia LIVE: Labuschagne Departs
Labuschagne falls on the last ball of the penultimate over off Bumrah. Iyer takes a safe catch in the deep. Bumrah finishes with 3 wickets from 10 overs after giving away 81 runs. Mitchell Starc, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
AUS 346/7 (49.2)
India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Cricket LIVE: How many can Aussies get?
Just two overs to go. Cummins and Labuschagne have been kept quiet by Bumrah and Siraj in the last two overs. Let's see how many more they can get in the next two overs.
AUS 340/6 (48)
India vs Australia, 3rd ODI LIVE: Labuschagne, Cummins aim good finish
Labuschagne slams fifty and now he and Cummins need to bat till the end and ensure Aussie reach a strong total at the end of the 50 overs. Bumrah to complete his quota, back to bowl the ninth over of his spell.
AUS 327/6 (46.1)
LIVE Updates IND vs AUS: Labuschagne nears fifty
Labuschagne is nearing his personal half-century. Cummins in the middle and is looking to smash the ball out of the ground. Australia must look to go past 350.
AUS 310/6 (44.2)
India vs Australia: Green Departs As Kuldeep Strikes
Camero Green departs for 9 made off 13 balls. Kuldeep gets the wicket on a day he has been off colour. Bumrah comes back on and is cramping up a bit as it is very hot and humid in the middle.
AUS 305/6 (43.2)
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Maxwell, Labuschagne Aim Big Finish
Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell in the middle and Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack. Expect these two to go all guns blazing from hereon. 400 looks unlikely though.
AUS 299/5 (42.2)
IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI Cricket LIVE: Jasprit Bumrah Picks Two Wickets In Quick Succession
What a comeback from Bumrah. After going for runs in his first spell, he has returned to pick two wicketsin quick succession and bring India back into the game. Bumrah has pushed Australia on back foot and the 400 total looks beyond the reach now.
AUS 282/5 (39.1)
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Dismisses Alex Carey
Bumrah has had a bad day in the field with the ball in hand but he manages to pick one wicket as he dismisses Alex Carey for 11. Jadeja comes into the attack as Glenn Maxwell, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
AUS 269/4 (37.2)
IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE: Aussies going well
Sundar has completed his quota. He has bowled all ten overs, giving 48 runs but did not pick any wickets. Think the selectors have now made up their mind on the Sundar vs Ashwin debate ahead of the World Cup.
AUS 263/3 (36.2)
IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE: Labuschagne, Carey Bring Up Australia's 250
Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey bring up 250 for Australia. 16 overs to go from here and Australia look set to touch the 400 run mark.
AUS 253/3 (34.4)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Gone!
Steven Smith 74 (61) LBW by Mohammed Siraj. He was batting in great touch but he probable lost his concentration in too much heated conditions.
AUS: 242/3 (32 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Score: Australia look to rebuild
Australia looking to rebuild with Smith and new batter Marnus Labuschagne in the middle. India bring in Mohammed Siraj and Sundar into the attack now.
AUS: 230/2 (30 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI Score: Gone!
Mitchell Marsh 96 (84) caught by Prasidh bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. Aussie batter misses out on century as tries to find the boundary but gets caught by Prasidh Krishna inside the circle.
AUS: 215/2 (28 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd ODI Score: Spin twins in attack
Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar are into the attack for Team India at the moment. Australia in complete control of this contest with Marsh and Smith batting brilliantly in middle.
AUS: 202/1 (27 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Smith hits fifty
Steve Smith hits fifty in just balls for Australia. Mitchell Marsh along side him in the middle batting brilliantly as well. India looking to find a wicket as soon as possible now.
AUS: 188/1 (25 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Marsh takes charge
Australia mean business today as they 176 runs up with just one wicket lost. Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah attack the stumps for India now.
AUS: 176/1 (23 Overs)
India vs Australia LIVE Updates: Smith on the attack
Smith hits Jadeja for a six over deep mid-wicket on the first ball of the 22nd over. Smith looking to up the ante. Jadeja has been bowling slow and wicket to wicket so far. Australia go past 150 mark.
AUS 157/1 (22)
IND VS AUS Updates: Steve Smith Nears Fifty
Smith is nearing his fifty. He has batted well and is looking focussed at the moment. Jadeja bowling well. Sundar has not been bowling the right lines and getting hit for four every over. Need better discipline from the off-spinner.
AUS 146/1 (20)
India vs Australia LIVE: Jadeja comntinues after drinks break
Jadeja being told by Rahul from behind the stumps that the ball is turning. He has asked him to slow down the deliveries too and it is working as ball is stopping a little before coming on to the bat. Can lead up to a catching chance.
AUS 136/1 (18)
IND VS AUS, 3rd ODI LIVE: Marsh Hits Fifty
After Smith completes fifty, Mitch Marsh hits fifty. His 17th in the format. He also has one hundred, would like this one to become his second today.
AUS 131/1 (17)
LIVE India vs Australia: Smith Completes 5,000 ODI Runs
Steve Smith has completed 5,000 runs in ODIs. The fifty-run stand for the second wicket has come up too between Marsh and Smith. Marsh on verge of his own fifty.
AUS 129/1 (16.3)
India vs Australia LIVE: Another good stand coming up
Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar bowling in tandem as Rohit employs spin at both the ends. Smith and Marsh have put on 41 off 35 balls already as one more big stand is about to come up.
AUS 119/1 (14)
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: Smith, Marsh Rebuild Innings
Smith, Marsh have started to stitch a long partnership now for the second wicket. Smith is looking very good and Marsh has spent enough time on this pitch. These are very good batting conditions.
AUS 105/1 (12.1)
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Australia Slow Down After Warner Falls
Australians have slowed down after the fall of David Warner. Steve Smith has come in and played some good shots. He is looking in good touch and India should look to get his wicket as soon as possible.
AUS 95/1 (10.2)
India vs Australia LIVE: Warner Departs After Quickfire 56
Warne departs after stroking 56 off 34 balls. Krishna bowls a bouncer and he attempted to play a scoop, the ball took the leading edge to the keeper Rahul, who took it safely. Steve Smith comes in at No 3.
AUS 78/1 (8.1)
India vs Australia LIVE Score: Warner on the charge
This is a danger sign for Team India as Warner is looking to dominate proceedings currently. Brilliant strokemaking so far. Prasidh Krishna has come to the attack and has been dealt with some boundaries. Australia off to a flying start here, have gone past fifty. 19 off the over.
AUS 65/0 (7)
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE: Australia off to a flier
Warner joins Marsh as Aussies attack India's new ball bowlers. Bumrah and Siraj, two of India's top bowlers, being put under pressure here. Aussies just 6 away from completing team fifty after 5 overs.
AUS 44/0 (5)
India vs Australia LIVE Score: Warner, Marsh Off To Good Start
Marsh hits Bumrah for 2 fours and 1 six in his second over. 14 off the third over of the innings as Australia off to a quick start. Mohammed Siraj too looking a bit rusty. Aussies batting with a purpose.
AUS 25/0 (3.3)
India vs Australia LIVE: Warner, Marsh Open Innings
David Warner and Mitchell Marsh come out to open the innings. Japsrit Bumrah with the ball in hand. Here we go! Warner takes four balls to open account and then Marsh hits a four off the first ball.
AUS 5/0 (1)
India vs Australia LIVE: Why Ishan Kishan not playing
Ishan Kishan was unavailable for selection for the 3rd ODI due to an illness.
Additionally, four local state players - Dharmendra Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Vishwaraj Jadeja and Harvik Desai will support the team for drinks and fielding throughout the match.
India vs Australia LIVE: Playing 11s for 3rd ODI
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood
India vs Australia LIVE Updates: Toss news!
Australia Win Toss, Opt To Bat First.
Playing 11s coming up soon. Australia have made 5 changes.
India vs Australia LIVE: Toss coming up
Just ten minutes to go for the toss of the first ODI between India and Australia. The Playing 11s will be announced right after the toss.
IND vs AUS LIVE: Toss Coming Up At 1 PM IST
The toss for the third ODI between India and Australia will start at 1 pm IST. The match starts at 1.30 pm IST. Watch this space for all latest updates.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE: Rohit enjoys batting against Australia
Not many know that Rohit Sharma absolutely loves batting vs Aussies. He averages a staggering 59.23 against Australia in ODIs with 8 fifties and 8 hundreds against them.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Steve Smith eyes 5,000 ODI runs
Former Australian captain Steve Smith (4,980) needs 20 runs to reach 5,000 runs in ODIs. Smith was stand-in captain for the team in the 2nd ODI vs India in Indore on Sunday and was dismissed for a duck by Prasidh Krishna.
Live Updates India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Check livestreaming details
India will take on Australia in the third and final ODI match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav is ready to return
Team India chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was India's second-highest wicket-taker in the Asia Cup 2023. He was rested for the first two ODIs against Australia but now he is ready to return for the 3rd ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday. Check HERE...
Kuldeep Yadav is Match Ready _
Are you ready for the third #INDvAUS ODI_#TeamIndia | @imkuldeep18 pic.twitter.com/mkOKMPlViV
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 27, 2023
Live Updates India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan eyes 1,000 ODI runs
Team India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan (886) needs 114 runs to complete 1000 runs in ODIs. Can Ishan Kishan achieve this feat against Australia in the 3rd ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday?
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Rohit Sharma or David Warner? Virat Kohli or Steve Smith? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Live Updates India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Australia hold edge in head-to-head
Australia hold the edge in overall head-to-head ODI between the two sides. In 148 ODIs till date, Australia have won 82 and India have won 56 and 10 matches have been no-result. However, the Australians have now lost five ODI matches in a row - including the last two matches in this series vs India.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Check Rajkot weather report
Will rain play spoilsport and cancel the third and final ODI between India and Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.
Live Updates India vs Austalia 3rd ODI: Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc to return
Australia have been given a big boost with Glenn Maxwell and pace spearhead Mitchell Starc set to return for the third and final ODI against India in Rajkot on Wednesday. Australia have lose five successive ODI games.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan to open with Rohit Sharma
With Shubman Gill rested for the 3rd ODI against Australia in Rajkot and regular skipper Rohit Sharma returning to the side, Team India will have a new opening pair with Ishan Kishan set to open with his captain Rohit for the third and final game on Wednesday.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: R Ashwin's Comeback
R Ashwin, who had only featured in two ODIs over the past six years, earned a call-up for this series. During his absence from ODIs, both captain Rohit and chief selector Ajit Agarkar noted that Ashwin had remained active in Test and T20 formats. This was evident in the first two ODIs, where Ashwin showcased his prowess by taking 1 for 47 in Mohali and 3 for 41 in Indore. In the event that Axar is unable to recover in time for the World Cup, the team management has a backup option readily available.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Match Details
Match: India vas Australia, 3rd ODI match
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot
Time: 1:30 pm IST
Live-telecast: Sports18 Network
Live-streaming: JioCinema
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Pitch Report
The Saurashtra Cricket Stadium pitch is an absolute haven for batsmen, who will be itching to launch an aggressive assault against the bowlers right from the outset. On the flip side, bowlers, whether they are fast or spin bowlers, will face continuous pressure, demanding exceptional efforts to secure wickets on this challenging turf.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Weather Report
The weather outlook for Wednesday in Rajkot suggests predominantly clear skies, with just a slight 20 percent chance of rain. Expect temperatures to hover around 33°C, with humidity levels anticipated to be around 65 percent. A gentle breeze at 14 km/h will also be present.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Batting Paradise
In anticipation of the third and concluding ODI clash between India and Australia scheduled for Wednesday, Himanshu Shah, the secretary of the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA), revealed that the stadium is set to witness a full house as all tickets have been sold out. Additionally, he mentioned that some alterations were made to the stadium's outfield in preparation for the third ODI and noted that the pitch has been prepared to favour batsmen.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Head to head in India
India has triumphed in 56 matches, while Australia has emerged victorious in 82 encounters, with 10 matches concluding without a decisive result.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma On R Ashwin
"We cannot take away the class & experience of Ashwin. He bowled really well & has got some good variations up his sleeve. In case there is a chance, it works well for us because the backups are ready for the World Cup"
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Head To Head
In the realm of One Day Internationals (ODIs), India and Australia have engaged in battle a total of 147 times. Among these encounters, India emerged triumphant in 55 matches, while Australia claimed victory in 82 showdowns. Furthermore, 10 matches concluded without a decisive outcome.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Dream XI
Keeper – Lokesh Rahul
Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (vc), David Warner (c), Virat Kohli, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne
All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Cameron Green
Bowlers – Mohammad Shami, Adam Zampa, Mohammad Siraj
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Pitch Update
Rajkot's pitch remains a batsman's paradise, poised to favour the batters throughout the match. While there's a hint of initial help for the fast bowlers, the spinners are expected to face a challenging task in securing wickets on this surface.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Weather Update
Understanding the weather conditions at a cricket venue is of utmost importance. Weather fluctuations can significantly alter the pitch report, impacting bowler strategies and even the decision to bat or field first. Neglecting the IND vs. Australia 3rd ODI Match Weather Report when building your fantasy team may reduce your winning prospects compared to those who base their predictions on this crucial information.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Australia's Probable Playing XI
David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: India's Probable Playing XI
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Australia's Full Squad
Matthew Short, David Warner, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan Ellis, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: India's Full Squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav