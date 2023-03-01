India vs Australia 3rd Test Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch IND vs AUS 3rd Test Match Online and on TV?

India are expected to enhance their aura of invincibility at home with another series win while a down and out Australia will need nothing less than a monumental effort to bounce back in the third Test, beginning in Indore on Wednesday (March 1). India have already secured the Border-Gavaskar trophy and they will now be playing for a record-extending 16th straight series win at home and a guaranteed spot in the World Test Championship final in June.

Leading 2-0 in a four-match series, India are sitting pretty and just need to make one tough decision of choosing between out-of-form K L Rahul and Shubman Gill. Rahul is no more the vice-captain of the side but the team management has shown tremendous faith in him and he might well get another opportunity to get back among the runs.

The only hundred of the series, which has been dominated by spinners, has come from the bat of Rohit Sharma. If India get to bat on day one, the conditions will be ideal for the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli to pile on the runs. The trio of Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin and Axar Patel has not just delivered with the ball, it has also scored the bulk of the runs so far in the series. Since they can’t be expected to get runs in the lower order regularly, the onus lies on the top-order.

Contrary to Australia’s inexplicable sweeping tactics, Indian batters have adopted the conventional approach against the impressive Australian spinners. Rohit has been brilliant with his feet movement, Kohli too has looked assured in the middle and an unbeaten 31 from Cheteshwar Pujara in his 100th Test must have made him more confident going into the third Test.

Here’s everything you need to know about India vs Australia 3rd Test match:

When will the India vs Australia 3rd Test match start?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test match will start on March 1, Wednesday.

Where will the India vs Australia 3rd Test match be played?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test match will be hosted in Holkar Stadium, Indore.

What time will the India vs Australia 3rd Test match begin?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test match will begin at 930 am IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 9 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 3rd Test match?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 3rd Test match match?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs Australia 3rd Test match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul/Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Steve Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy