India vs Australia 3rd Test: Umesh Yadav Says ‘Cricket Is Unpredictable’ As India Look To Defend 75 Runs

The lowest total ever defended to win a Test match was 85 by Australia back in 1882 against England at the Oval. Team India will need to break a centuries old record if they hope to stop Australia from winning the third Test in Indore on Day 3 on Friday (March 3).

India were bowled out for 163 after conceding a 88-run lead in the first innings just before stumps on Day 2 with Australian spinner taking 8 wickets for 64 runs. However, India pacer Umesh Yadav – who picked up three-wickets in a sensational burst on Day 2 morning – remains optimistic that India can defend this target on a tough pitch at the Holkar Stadium.

“We will go in with a positive approach. Cricket is unpredictable and the way the wicket is playing, you never know what may happen as it is difficult to score runs on this pitch. We will bowl tight and dry the runs. It is not a shot-making pitch, there are no easy runs here. So we will bowl well and see what happens,” said Umesh in a press conference at the end of the day’s play.

On his spell of 3/12 in the first innings which caused a collapse in the Australian innings, Umesh said that the thinking was to attack and take wickets.

“Pitches in the subcontinent do help spinners more than it aids the fast bowlers but the mindset is always to get breakthroughs for the team even when it is just one wicket. I was talking with Siraj that if we get the chance to bowl we will look to get wickets as it helps the team. That is what I did," said Umesh.

The Vidarbha pacer remarked that taking wickets on such ‘lifeless’ tracks gives immense satisfaction, is more gratifying and the sight of stumps cartwheeling is exciting. On his batting, Umesh said that he was looking to score runs for his side by playing his shots rather than defending for 20-odd balls.

“My role as a batter out in the middle was to score runs. This wicket was difficult to score and hence I wanted to score runs by playing my shots rather than giving away my wicket defending the ball. So the thought process was to score runs. I tried to score runs for the team rather than play 20 oddballs and not score,” said the bowler.

India could only bat for 60.3 overs in the second innings of the third Test, with Pujara waging a lone battle for the hosts before a rampant Nathan Lyon took eight wickets for just 64 runs.