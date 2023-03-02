AUS: 0-0 (0) | IND VS AUS 3rd Test, Day 3 LIVE Cricket Score And Updates: India Under Pressure To Save Indore Test
India Vs Australia Day 3, 3rd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Australia need just 75 runs to win the 3rd Test and register their first victory of the team
Australia are on cusp of winning their first Test on this tour of India as they need just 75 runs in their second innings to go past India's overall total in the third Test at Indore. Nathan Lyon was the chief architect of the downfall of Indian batting lineup in the 2nd innings. India were bundled out for 163 with Cheteshwar Pujara top-scoring with 59 off 142 deliveries. Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin and Axar Patel played good hands but they were not enough to take the side to a big total.
Australian batters have a golden chance of making it 2-1 in the four-match series on Friday, March 3. All eyes will be on Usman Khawaja, Travis Head on Day 3 morning as well on Indian spinners. If Khawaja and Head start things off well for Australia, the game could be over in the first session itself. If India pick 3 quick wickets, they will be able to make another comeback.
It is true that India may get defeated on Day 3 of the third Test but Pujara's brilliant fifty at least saved India from an innings defeat. Had he not played that knock in second innings, taking a 75-run lead too would have been difficult on a day when Indian batters displayed another poor show.
After bowling out India for just 163 in the 2nd innings, Australia need just 75 runs to win the third Test in Indore. The match is likely to be over by the first session itself if Indian bowlers don't pick up wickets quickly in the first hour of the day's play.
AUS 197
IND 109 & 163 (60.3)
India lead by 75 runs
