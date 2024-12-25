India vs Australia 4th Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs AUS BGT Boxing Day Cricket Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps And Online?

Rohit Sharma-led India are all set to lock horns with Pat Cummins' Australia in the much-awaited Boxing Day Test, the fourth Test of a five-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from Thursday, December 26.

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series locked 1-1 after three Tests, both India and Australia will look for a win to boost their chances for World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Australia have already announced their playing XI for the Boxing Day Test match. They have made two changes as Sam Konstas will make his Test debut, stepping in for Nathan McSweeney, while Boland to replace injured Josh Hazlewood.

On the other hand, it will be India's first Test after Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement. So, it will be interesting to see their playing XI for the Melbourne Test.

Here are the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test match live streaming and telecast details:

When will the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test take place?

The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test match will take place from December 26 to December 31, 2024.

Where will the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test match be held?

The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test match will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

What time does the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test match begin?

The first session for all days of India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 AM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test match be telecast?

The live telecast of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where will the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth Test match be streamed live?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy fourth match will be available on Hotstar.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (Wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Tanush Kotian.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland