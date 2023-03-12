topStoriesenglish2582518
Why Shubman Gill Was Given Not Out Even When DRS Showed Ball Was Hitting Stump? EXPLAINED

Notably, his innings could have been cut short in the 18th over of the Indian innings when Nathan Lyon's ball hit his pad, and the Australians appealed for an LBW.

India is engaged in an all-important fourth and final test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the outcome being crucial for India's place in the final of the World Test Championships. The spotlight was on Shubman Gill as India started their innings, after replacing KL Rahul in the opening spot in the third Test but failing to score big. However, in the Ahmedabad Test, Gill showcased his talent by registering his second Test century.

Notably, his innings could have been cut short in the 18th over of the Indian innings when Nathan Lyon's ball hit his pad, and the Australians appealed for an LBW. Despite the umpire initially giving a not-out verdict, Lyon and captain Steve Smith decided to challenge the decision with the third umpire. However, the 3-metre rule came into play, and Gill was declared not out since the distance between him and the stumps was three meters or more at the point of impact.

The 3-metre rule dictates that a batsman is given not out if the distance between them and the stumps is three meters or more at the point of impact. The Aussie skipper was evidently stunned by the decision, as heard on the stump mic.

Returning to the match, Gill emerged as India's standout performer on Day 3, amassing 128 runs to register his second-ever Test century and first at home. His performance helped India achieve a score of 289/3 at stumps. Additionally, Virat Kohli scored his first Test 50 in 14 months, contributing to India's total. At the end of the day, India trailed by 191 runs.

