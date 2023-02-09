India vs Australia: After Warm Hug From Mother, Test Debutant KS Bharat Pulls off Quick Stumping - Watch

Ahead of the Nagpur Test on Thursday, February 9, three Test debutants were handed over their new caps. They were Australia's Todd Murphy and India's Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat. There were emotional scenes at the ground as the families of these three cricketers were present at the VCA Stadium where the first Test is beig played from February 9 to 13. Bharat, the wicketkeeper and batter, has replaced Rishabh Pant in the playing 11 and he knows he has big shoes to fill. He started off well as Bharat pulled off a brilliant stumping with his quick hands to open his account as full-time India keeper in Tests.

A Ravindra Jadeja delivery spun big and surprised Marnus Labuschagne, who despite being well-settled at the crease, did a mistake of misreading the line and stepped out to eventually get beaten. Rest of the work was done by Bharat behind the stumps as he was quick to dislodge the bails. Bharat's stumping went viral on the internet as well as his picture with his mother.

Earlier, after getting his Test cap, Bharat shared a lovely moment with his family as they hugged him post the small ceremony wherein he received his cap from none other than Cheteshwar Pujara. Bharat was spotted hugging his mother after receiving the cap and a photographer managed to capture the lovely moment.

No doubt KS Bharat is the best replacement of pant pic.twitter.com/dKcuxfPfGd — Ayush_ ___ (@vkkings007) February 9, 2023

Bharat had just become the 305th Test player for India and such moments are very special for any cricketer who has worked hard to play for India in the toughest format of the sport.

Check out Bharat's picture with his mother below:

Picture of the day so far __



KS Bharat with his mother after receiving his India cap ____ #INDvsAUS #KSBharat pic.twitter.com/jUa2CBtn4A — Gaurav Nandan Tripathi _ (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) February 9, 2023

At the time of writing of this article, Australia had already lost 5 wickets after going past 100. Ravindra Jadeja picked 3 wickets post lunch of Day 1 in form of Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw and Steve Smith to push the Aussies on back foot.