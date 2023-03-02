topStoriesenglish2578978
'I Am Not Convinced He Is...', Ian Chappell Targets Star India Batter Over His Lack Of Skills Against Spin

Ian Chappell presented a brutal analysis of Indian batters' failure to play spin on Day 1 of Indore Test, particularly targetting Shreyas Iyer for his lack of skills against turn and bounce  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

Indian batters had a poor outing in the 1st innings of the third Test vs Australia in Indore as the home side got bowled out for just 109 under two sessions. Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has come down hard on the skills displayed by the Indians on a tough pitch to bat on at Holkar stadium in Indore. Chappell, especially, slammed Shreyas Iyer who played a very poor shot to get dismissed. Iyer was cleaned up by Matthew Kuhnemann as he attempted a big shot against him. Chappell said that he keeps hearing how good Iyer is against spin but he is yet to see him play well against turn and bounce.

Also Read | Ravindra Jadeja Equals Kapil Dev’s Massive Record, Becomes 2nd Indian To Achieve THIS Feat

"Cheteshwar Pujara is very jumpy. I think right through the series he has been very jumpy. I keep hearing that Shreyas Iyer is a very good player of spin bowling, but I haven't seen it yet, and I'm not convinced that he is. To me, he is a bit of a panicker," Chappell said on ESPNCricinfo.

"There are some players in the Indian side that haven't convinced me that they're good players of spin bowling. I thought that the Australians spooked India early on. A couple of things happened with the pitch. The Australian spinners bowled very accurately. But what we saw was Australian-type batting from the Indians," Chappell added. 

India's dismal batting show reflected in the fact that Kohli was the top-scorer in the India innings with score of just 22. The middle crumbled together with Cheteshwar Pujara scoring 1, Ravindra Jadeja making 4, Iyer going back for a duck while KS Bharat managed just 17. 

Australia got bowled out for 197 in the first innings with Usman Khawaja top-scoring with 60. Chappell praised the Australian opening batter for showing great temperament to bat on a difficult pitch on Day 1 of the third Test.

