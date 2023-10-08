India Vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 5 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs AUS World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Hosts Indian cricket team will open their campaign in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 against former champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Rohit Sharma’s Team India are currently the No. 1 side in the ICC ODI ranking and will be looking to get off to a winning start in their bid to win a third World Cup title after their triumphs in 1983 and 2011.

Australia, on the other hand, are bidding to win their record-extending sixth World Cup title – their last one coming in the 2015 World Cup at home. Pat Cummins-led side have been off-colour in ODI cricket, losing five ODI in a row before finally managing to defeat India in the third ODI in Rajkot last month.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium – home to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings IPL side – have hosted seven World Cup games till date. Australia have played three of them and won each time – they beat India by one run in a group-stage thriller and hammered Zimbabwe by 96 runs here in 1987 and then, in the quarter-finals of the 1996 edition, they chased down 287 to stun New Zealand.

Here are all the details about India vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 5 in Chennai HERE…

When is India vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 5 going to take place?

The India vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 5 will take place on Sunday, October 8.

Where is India vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 5 going to take place?

The India vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 5 will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will India vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 5 start?

The India vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 5 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch India vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 5 on TV in India?

The India vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 5 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 5 in India?

The India vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 5 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

India vs Australia ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 5 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill/Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa