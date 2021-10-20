हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
T20 World Cup 2021

India vs Australia Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up: When and Where to watch IND vs AUS Live in India

As pointed out by Virat Kohli before the warm-up game against England on Monday, India's top three is already settled with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma opening the batting and the skipper coming in at the crucial no. 3 position even for the warm-up game against Australia. 

India vs Australia Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up: When and Where to watch IND vs AUS Live in India
Indian opener KL Rahul scored a brilliant half-century in warm-up match against England. (Photo: ANI)

Their preparations for the T20 World Cup off to a smooth start, India would look to finalise their batting order for the tournament-proper when they take on Australia in their second and final warm-up game in Dubai on Wednesday (October 20). India will clash against Pakistan in their main event lung-opener on Sunday (October 24). The tournament will be Virat Kohli’s last as skipper in the format besides being the swan-song for head coach Ravi Shastri.

As pointed out by Kohli before the warm-up game against England on Monday, India’s top three is already settled with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma opening the batting and the skipper coming in at the crucial no. 3 position. Having made a stroke-filled 70 before retiring in the seven-wicket win over England, the young Ishan Kishan has also staked his claim for a place in the playing eleven.

Rishabh Pant (29 not out) was promoted ahead of SuryaKumar Yadav and it remains to be seen where the latter bats on Wednesday. Rohit didn’t bat against England and come Wednesday, the right-hander is expected to get a go against the Australians.

The talking point, however, remains all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who didn’t look comfortable in his brief stay against England. With Pandya not bowling, it remains to be seen whether the Indian think-tank will play him purely as a batter.

Sans his bowling, India will also miss the sixth bowling option in case one of the five-strong attack has an off day on the field. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had one against England on Monday, but Jasprit Bumrah was at his best.

Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets but went for runs, while Rahul Chahar was taken to task by the English batters. Since the 2016 T20 World Cup, India have played 72 T20 matches and won 45.

Australia too made winning start to their preparations with Josh Inglis hitting two fours in the final over to help his side beat New Zealand by three wickets a warm-up match in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

There was mixed news for Australia in their first warm-up as David Warner’s horror run continued after he was dismissed for a first-ball duck. Adam Zampa (2/17) and Kane Richardson (3/24) impressed with the ball, but a middle-order collapse meant the Australians needed late cameos from Ashton Agar (23 off 18 balls), Mitchell Starc (13 not out off 9) and Inglis (8 not out off 2) to secure the win.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

When and what time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match between India vs Australia start?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match between India vs Australia begins on October 20 at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match between India vs Australia take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match between India vs Australia will take place in Dubai.

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match between India vs Australia in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match between India vs Australia will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
T20 World Cup 2021indian cricket teamAustralia Cricket TeamVirat KohliRohit SharmaHardik PandyaAaron FinchDavid WarnerKL Rahul
Next
Story

T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah eyes ‘lot of improvement’ after Oman win

Must Watch

PT24M32S

DNA: Will Priyanka Gandhi be able to revive Congress in UP?