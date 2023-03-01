'Nostradamus DK', Dinesh Karthik Gets THIS Prediction Right During 3rd IND vs AUS Test; Twitter Can't Keep Calm - Watch

India wicketkeeper and batter Dinesh Karthik, who is on commentating duties in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, became 'Nostradamus' even if for a shortwhile on opening day of Indore Test. While commentating, the RCB cricketer was asked by his colleague to predict what was going to happen on the next ball with Indian tail-ender Umesh Yadav at the crease. Umesh knows only one way to bat and that is to tonk the ball over the ropes against the spinners. Karthik, who has played enough cricket with and against Umesh, knew that and said 'it's either six or out'. His prediction was based on years of experience and observation and when the ball was tossed up next to Umesh, he swept it for a six.

The commentary box was pleasantly surprised by the prediction as they started to clap while the co-commentator called Karthik 'Nostradamus'.

Nostradamus was a French astrologer and was known allegedly for predicting future events.

Karthik shared the video of his epic prediction with the caption: "I loved this moment ... Hahah".

Watch Karthik's prediction of a Umesh Yadav six below:

Coming to the third Test match between India and Australia going on at Indore, the home side find themselves in a precarious situation with visitors taking a lead of 47 runs in first innings by the end of the opening day. India were bundled out for just 109 after Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. The top-scorer for India was Virat Kohli, who scored just 22. Matthew Kuhnemann picked up his maiden five-wicket haul while Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy got 3 and 1 wickets each. Mohammed Siraj got out after a confusion took place between him and Axar Patel while running between the wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja grabbed four wickets by the stumps on Day 1. But he was also involved in India making poor DRS calls as well as bowling many front-foot no-balls, a bad habit he has taken up of late which ceases to go.