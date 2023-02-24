'Salaam Rocky Bhai': Dinesh Karthik Meets KGF-Fame Actor Yash, Shares Pic On Social Media

India and RCB cricketer Dinesh Karthik met actor Yash, who is popular for his role in Kannada film KGF. Karthik shared the photo across his social media platforms with caption: 'Salaam Rocky Bhai'. The title song 'Salaam Rocky Bhai' is still a craze among the fans of the film. KGF has broken many box office records and has made Yash a househol name in India. KGF's second installment was a massive hit among the fans as its hindi version alone collected a staggerting Rs 509 crore at box office, becoming the biggest hit in the hindi cinema in 2022. Karthik, who has definitely watched the film, could not stop himself from taking a photo with the actor, who singlehandedly broke the box office.

Yash is in popular demands thanks to his massive success. However, as per reports, Yash has not signed any new film after KGF 2. It was earlier reported that Yash may play role of Ravana in Ramayana being directed by Nitesh Tiwari. But these reports were called 'speculatative' by his team. "With the KGF franchise,Yash not only became a household name nationwide but also put Kannada films on the national map. With such an impact, it goes without saying that many big names across industries are keen to collaborate with him. There has been a lot of conjecture that he has narrowed the possibilities down to a handful of scripts or is doing meetings to consider certain roles. However, all of these are merely speculative," a source close to Yash was quoted as saying on India Today.

On the other hand, cricketer Dinesh Karthik will soon begin his prep for Indian Premier League's 16th edition. Dinesh plays for RCB in IPL and thanks to a brilliant last season, he managed to find a place in the national team. But with India failing to win the cup, he lost his place again and chances of comenback at age of 37 is close to none. Dinesh, however, will be hoping to continue the good work with the bat when he dons the red and gold of RCB come IPL.