India Vs Australia ODIs Begins Friday: Here’s All You Need To Know, Schedule, Venue, Time, Live Streaming, Squads

The four-match Test series between India and Australia has come to an end and it’s time for some ODI cricket now before he cricketers head to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 which starts of March 31. Team India and Australia will now face off in three-match ODI series which gets underway at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (March 17).

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma will be missing the first ODI due to personal reason and T20 captain Hardik Pandya will be leading the side in his place in Mumbai. Australia will be led by Steve Smith in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, who is back home in Australia after the death of his mother last week.

Apart from Rohit, Team India will also miss the services of Shreyas Iyer, who is nursing a back injury and was unable to bat in the drawn fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad as well. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have not named any replacement yet for Iyer in the ODI series.

While the Indian batting lineup is expected to remain almost the same as the Test series apart from the addition of Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul in playing XI, the bowling attack may see some changes with likes of Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal and all-rounder Washington Sundar also coming into contention.

The Australian side will see the return of David Warner and Ashton Agar into the side after returning home mid-way through the Test series. The ODIs will also see Glenn Maxwell return to action after a horrific fracture of his leg last year.

Here’s all you need to know India vs Australia ODI series…

India vs Australia ODI series schedule

First ODI: Friday, March 17

Second ODI: Sunday, March 19

Third ODI: Wednesday, March 22

India vs Australia ODI series Venues

First ODI: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Second ODI: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam

Third ODI: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

What time will India vs Australia ODI matches get underway?

The India vs Australia ODI matches will start at 130pm IST. The toss will take place at 1pm IST.

How can I watch India vs Australia ODI series LIVE in India?

The India vs Australia ODI series will be LIVE on Star Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch the live streaming of India vs Australia ODI series in India?

The India vs Australia ODI series will be available for Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India vs Australia ODI Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa