India vs Australia ODIs: Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh Recalled to Squad After Recovering From Injuries

There is finally some good news in store for the Australian cricket team with top stars like Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh recovering from injuries and available to play in the three-match ODI series against Australia next month. Apart from Maxwell and Marsh, pacer Jhye Richardson has also been recalled to the 16-member squad in the lead up to the 50-over ODI World Cup later this year.

Maxwell and Marsh missed the entire Big Bash League Season 12 due to leg and ankle injuries respectively, while Richardson was unavailable for the Perth Scorchers’ final against the Brisbane Heat with a hamstring strain. However, Josh Hazlewood, the world’s No. 2 ranked ODI bowler, has been ruled out of the white-ball series as he continues his rehabilitation from an Achilles injury.

“With the World Cup just over seven months away, these matches in India are an important step in our preparation. Glenn, Mitchell and Jhye are all important players in what we think the squad might look like come October,” chair of selectors George Bailey said in a statement on Thursday (February 23).

“It would be great for Josh to be part of this series but we have taken a conservative view ahead of a very important winter in England of which he will be an integral part.”

SQUAD: Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh are set to return to Australian colours for the three-match ODI series against India in March pic.twitter.com/tSePIVUQ0W — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) February 23, 2023

Maxwell is a key member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad while Mitchell Marsh will be turning out for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 which gets underway on March 31. All-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green have also been named in the ODI squads, alongside wicketkeeper Josh Inglis and paceman Sean Abbott.

West Australian spinner Ashton Agar has been included despite flying home from India on Wednesday after being axed from the Test squad. The 29-year-old travelled to India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as Australia’s second-choice spinner, but fears over his form emerged after he struggled in the nets during the Bangalore training camp.

“It’s not an ideal situation but you just try and make the best of it,” Agar told reporters on Wednesday. “I’m 29 now and been through plenty of ups and downs in the game. I’m in a fortunate position so it’s nothing that stresses me out too much.

“There was really clear messaging, they communicated with me and it’s a clear path forward with that message, it’s chin up, walk tall and try and improve. There’s no bitterness around this sort of stuff any more, that’s an old school mentality. I just try and give as much as I can and help where I can.”

Australia’s ODI squad

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa