India vs Australia: Skipper Virat Kohli becomes 9th Indian cricketer to play 250 ODIs

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday added yet another feather in his already illustrious cap by becoming only the ninth player from his country to make 250 appearances in the One-Day International (ODI) format of the game.

The 32-year-old achieved the landmark when he headed into the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Kohli made his debut in the 50-over format against Sri Lanka at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on August 18, 2008.Since then, he has notched up 11,888 runs, including 43 centuries and 58 half-centuries.

Overall, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is standing at the top in the list of Indian players with most ODI appearances.The master blaster appeared in a total of 463 matches in the 50-over format in his stellar career, notching up 18,426 runs.

Tendulkar is followed by Mahendra Singh Dhoni (347 ODIs), Rahul Dravid (340), Mohammad Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (308), Yuvraj Singh (301) and Anil Kumble (269) in the list of Indian cricketer with most ODI appearances.

Notably, Tendulkar's record of 463 ODI games are also the most by any cricketer in the world.The former Indian cricketer is followed by Sri Lanka great Mahela Jayawardene (448 ODIs), Sanath Jayasuria (445), Kumar Sangakkara (404), Shahid Afridi (398), Inzamam-ul-haq (378) and Ricky Ponting (375) in the overall list.

On a related note, Kohli is also approaching another milestone as he needs just 112 more runs to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of fastest Indian to reach 12,000 runs in the 50-overs format.

India are currently trailing 0-1 in the ODI series against the Aaron Finch-led side after suffering a crushing 66-run defeat in the opening match in Sydney on Friday.