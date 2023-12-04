It was a heartwarming moment for the Indian cricket fans and the players when captain Suryakumar Yadav accepted the trophy after series win over Australia in the five-match T20Is and then handed it over to the youngster in the group. It was MS Dhoni who had started the trend to give the trophy at the presentation ceremony to the youngest member of the group to celebrate. When he retired, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma followed it as well as Hardik Pandya. Now, Surya has ensured that culture is intact.

Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jitesh Sharma received the trophy from Surya after India beat Aussies in 5th T20I by 6 runs to claim the series 4-1 in Bengaluru.

Watch the video of the series win celebrations here:

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first, which is usually the right decision at M Chinnaswamy stadium. This is a small ground where defending is not easy and Australia had almost won half of the match after winning the toss.

India put on just 160 for 8 in 20 overs with just fifty coming off the bat of Shreyas Iyer. The match saw first failure of Rinku Singh who got out for just 6 off 8 balls. India's middle-order crumbled. With contributions from late middle order as Jitesh scored 24 off 16 and Axar Patel hitting 31 off 21, India managed to put up a fighting total on the board.

Chasing 161 off 120 balls could have been a cakewalk at the Chinnaswamy. However, Aussies lost the plot completely after a rather good start with the bat. Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel was exceptional with the ball. Arshdeep was expensive in his first 3 overs but came back strongly to defend just 10 overs off the last over and win India the game.

There were some outstanding performances by some fresh Indian faces. Ravi Bishnoi, for example, finished with Player of the Series award after he grabbed 9 wickets in 5 matches. Rinku Singh shone, finished matches for India with the bat. Yashasvi was exceptional with the bat at the top. Another key takeaway from the series was Suryakumar Yadav's leadership skills. He was vey good as captain. His leadership skills reflect not only in the series win but also in trust the faith players had put in him.