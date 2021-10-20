India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up: Virat Kohli enjoys meal with Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika after quarantine

Team India skipper Virat Kohli had one more reason to cheer on Wednesday (October 20) morning ahead of their second warm-up game against Australia in Dubai. Kohli was reunited with his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika after the duo completed their mandated quarantine.

Kohli took to social media to post an adorable picture of himself with Anushka and Vamika at the breakfast table with a ‘red-heart’ emoji.

Check Kohli’s social media post here…

Interestingly, Anushka on Monday evening shared an adorable photo of her husband Kohli and daughter Vamika. Anushka’s post showed Vamika sitting in her playing area among colorful balls while Kohli smiles at her. While sharing the snap on her Instagram handle, the Bollywood star wrote, “My whole heart in one frame.”

Earlier, Anushka returned to the UAE and had shared photos of Virat Kohli as the couple followed Covid protocols during their quarantine time.

While she’s in quarantine, Virat was interacting with her from a balcony on the same floor and was also seen posing for a picture from a lawn below their stay. “Couldn’t choose between these two captions – Quarantine makes the heart fonder & Love in the time of bubble life #OhWell, you get the point !” she wrote while posting photos of her partner as he waved at her.. She took to Instagram over the weekend to share pictures of Virat.