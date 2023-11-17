India Vs Australia T20Is: Big Blow For Indians, Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of Series With Ankle Injury

Team India will miss the services all-rounder Hardik Pandya possibly till the end of 2023 due to the ankle injury he suffered during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Pandya has been out of action since twisting his ankle in the World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh in Pune last month.

The Gujarat Titans captain was replaced in the World Cup 2023 squad by pacer Prasidh Krishna. According to Indian Express newspaper, Pandya is will miss the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia from next week as well as the three T20Is and three ODIs against South Africa next month.

The all-rounder had tripped over while trying to stop a shot from Bangladesh opener Litton Das and dragged his right boot after landing on the pitch. Pandya got up in Pune and looked in visible discomfort. He was later rushed to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation and then ruled out from the ongoing World Cup.

The BCCI medical team are yet to take a call if Pandya needs a surgery. “Two weeks ago, Pandya was asked to bowl in the nets with strength and conditioning coaches advising him to increase speed slowly. The support staff didn’t want him to put too much pressure on his ankle. It is learnt that Pandya didn’t face any problem in the first three balls he bowled. He decided to increase the intensity of his bowling for the next delivery. It was during the fourth ball that he felt a bit of pain in his leg,” the Indian Express report read.

Pandya informed the support staff about the pain he felt on his right ankle. The NCA medical team decided to get another round of scans done.

“Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I’ll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I’m sure we’ll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP,” Pandya’s message on social media platform ‘X’ read.

Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll… pic.twitter.com/b05BKW0FgL — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 4, 2023

The 30-year-old all-rounder has turned out in 92 T20I matches till date scoring 1,348 runs and claiming 73 wickets. In 86 ODIs, Pandya has scored 1,769 runs and scalped 84 wickets. Pandya was expected to lead the side in the T20I series against Australia with the senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli likely to take a break but the selectors will need to announce a new skipper to lead the side next week.