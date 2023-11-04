THIS Cricketer Replaces Hardik Pandya As Vice-Captain Of Team India In Cricket World Cup 2023

trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2684116
As the new vice-captain, Rahul's responsibilities extend beyond his role as a specialist wicket-keeper.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 05:07 PM IST
KL Rahul has been named the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team for the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup. This decision comes after Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury. Rahul's appointment as vice-captain has generated significant buzz in the cricketing world.

Rahul's Rise to Vice-Captaincy

KL Rahul's journey to becoming the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team is nothing short of remarkable. The decision to appoint him was made by the senior selection committee, who chose Rahul over the pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah. This unexpected but exciting development unfolded on Saturday morning, with the Chairman of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, personally delivering the news to Rahul.

The Role of KL Rahul

As the new vice-captain, Rahul's responsibilities extend beyond his role as a specialist wicket-keeper. He will now actively participate in all team meetings, offering valuable insights to both bowlers and batsmen. His unique perspective as a wicket-keeper grants him a deeper understanding of the game's dynamics, which was a key factor in the selection committee's decision.

Rahul's Performance

KL Rahul has showcased exemplary skills behind the stumps during the World Cup. His agility and dexterity have been on full display, evident from the sensational catches and exceptional saves he has made. In the seven matches he has played, Rahul has contributed to a total of nine dismissals, including eight catches and one stumping. This exceptional performance has made him an indispensable asset to the team.

Mental Toughness and Dedication

Rahul's journey to vice-captaincy is also a story of personal growth and resilience. In a recent press conference, he shared his commitment to improving his mental toughness. He acknowledged the need to filter out "outside noise" and revealed that he sought professional help to achieve this. His efforts to strengthen his mental resolve have evidently paid off, as he now assumes a leadership role in the World Cup.

