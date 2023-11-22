India Vs Australia T20Is: Mitchell Marsh Says World Cup Final Hero Travis Head May Miss 1st Match At Visakhapatnam

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is unsure whether World Cup final Man of the Match winner Travis Head will be available for the opening game of the five-match T20I series against India on Thursday. Some of Australia's title-winning players returned home on Wednesday to rest for their Test series against Pakistan, while some stayed behind to face the Men in Blue once again but this time in the T20I format.

Head is one of the players who has stayed behind but his availability for the series opener is still in doubt due to fitness concerns. After returning to Melbourne, Marsh praised the left-handed opener but wasn't sure whether he could feature in the opening game.

"Heady was definitely in the votes. I'm not sure he'll be playing that game. I'm no selector or coach but if he plays that game it will be a miracle," Marsh said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo. He further went on to talk about his plans before the Pakistan series and the prospect of facing the Asian Giants in the red-ball format and said, "Tools down for a little while. Get home, see the family, relax, and get ready for the summer. Playing Pakistan who have played some great cricket this year...it's always an exciting summer."

Some of the key players will be missing from both teams as David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav will be some of the notable absentees in the series.

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia T20 squad: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.