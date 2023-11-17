India Vs Australia T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav To Become New Captain Of Team India, To Lead Vs Aussies

India's T20I captain Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of Cricket World Cup 2023, the upcoming T20Is vs Australia and will also miss the short-format matches on tour of South Africa in December. In his absence, the team is likely to be led by Suryakumar Yadav at least in the upcoming series vs Australia. The Press Trust of India (PTI) had earlier reported that either Ruturaj Gaikwad or Suryakumar were likely to lead the Men in Blue. As per a report, Surya leading the side looks confirmed.

Not to forget, Surya is in the Indian squad taking part in the World Cup. He is India's main batter, at No 6, after Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the tournament. India play the final of the World Cup on November 19 in Ahmedabad and four days later, the T20Is start at Visakhapatnam on November 23. This means that Suryakumar and others who are part of both the T20I squad as well as ODI squad will have to fly out to Vizag as soon as the World Cup is over.

"Hardik still needs some time to attain full fitness. He won't be able to play against Australia. It would make more sense for him to aim for a return during the South Africa series," shared a senior BCCI source who was privy to the developments, speaking anonymously to PTI.

Ruturaj is also a close contender to lead India. He has already had a great start as the India captain. Under his leadership, the team grabbed the first Asian Games gold for the country in the men's cricket event in Hangzhou in October. He is already being seen as the next captain of the five-time champion of Indian Premier League (IPL) Chennai Super Kings as and when MS Dhoni hangs his boots forever.

But knowing the experience that Surya brings to the table, he looks like the ideal man to lead India on the field. Like India, Australia have also not named the squad for the T20Is series. BCCI's Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel is expected to sit to discuss the team for the T20I series soon.