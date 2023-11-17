Babar Azam Posts Photo Of Little Girl Holding Palestine Flag In a Twitter Post For Gaza

Forme Pakistan cricket team captain and batter Babar Azam broke his silence on the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. After Hamas' brutal attack on Israel, the Israeli government has continued their onslaught on the Palestine military outfit, which is seen as a terrorist outfit by many countries including Israel.

To lend his support to Gaza, Babar tweeted a photo of a little girl on his X (formerly Twitter) account and called for peace, saying that prayers to the almighty can help overcome the tough time.

Check the photo tweeted by Babar here:

During the World Cup, Pakistan's wicketkeeper and batter Mohammad Rizwan had also tweeted in support of Gaza, dedicating the match-winning knock vs Sri Lanka to the victims killed in war. "This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza," Rizwan had tweeted back then.

Other Pakistan cricketers taking part in the World Cup had also supported the Palestine cause when they were in India. From Haris Rauf to Shaheen Afridi to Iftikhar Ahmed, all had tweeted in support for Gaza and its residents.

Pakistan had a difficult time at the World Cup, losing 5 out of nine matches and eventually getting knocked out just after the first stage. After the World Cup campaign got over, Babar stepped down as the captain of the team from all formats of the game. He will no more lead Pakistan in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. In his place, Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named as the T20I captain while Shan Masood comes in as captain of the Test side.

Pakistan are yet to announce the captain for the ODIs. They have not announced the captain as Pakistan do not play any ODI till November next year. Pakistan will begin their quest for the T20 World Cup 2024 under the leadership of Shaheen. Men in Green begin their Test tour of Australia in early December as well and announcing a Test captain was te need of the hour.

Mohammad Hafeez, who has played many matches for Pakistan, was named as the Team Director. He will also act as the head coach of the Pakistan team on the tour of Australia. Babar, in his resigination, had mentioned that he will continue to play all three formats. So, expect him to be available for the Tests in Australia.