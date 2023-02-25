India vs Australia: Travis Head Reveals His Plans To Tackle Spinners In Indore Test

Travis Head, who batted beautiful even if breifly during 2nd Test in Delhi, feels he is going to stick to his approach of playing aggressive cricket in the third Test well in Indore. Speaking on the sidelines of the nets session, Head also spoke on waking up to the news of getting dropped from the first Test. He said that he did not expect that when he landed in India but he continues to respect the coaching staff and the decision of the selectors.

"It was something that I didn't expect coming here," Head said in a media interaction on not making the playing XI in Nagpur. "The conversations were robust. Everyone has different opinions. I respect the coaching staff and selectors and I have a really strong relationship with them. I think that's what made the conversations the way they went, because there's respect that goes both ways and we were able to voice our opinions."

"And I woke up the next morning and I'm still on tour playing for Australia, I still get to do what I love to do. I'd love to be competing and playing but there's another way I can support the guys the best I could and prepare the best way I could for another opportunity. I still feel like I'm in a great space. It's just one week that didn't go my way," he added.

Head is taking heart from the way he batted in Delhi Test. He said that there was a period in the Delhi Test when he played the spinners well. "They're extremely skilful bowlers, but I was really pleased with the way I was going forward and back and watching length and a few of the things I'd worked on. It was a small sample piece but over here small sample pieces can be a little bit of gold," he said.

The third Test begins in Indore on March 1.