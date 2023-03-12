India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Slams First Test Ton In More Than 3 Years - Check Key Stats
Virat Kohli recorded his second slowest Test century ever as he took 241 balls to reach the milestone. It took Kohli 41 innings after his 27th Test century to reach the 28th.
Virat Kohli, on Sunday (March 12), ended his long drought where a Test century was hard to come. India No 4 reached personal hundred milestone in the first innings of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad to register his 28th Test ton, and also his first in more than three years. His last Test hundred before Ahmedabad had come in November of 2019 vs Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Kohli had to wait for a long period to reach his 28th and this phase was not easy for him and his fans too. The crowd at Narendra Modi stadium cheered the 100th run with huge cheer and 'King Kohli' finallt returned to his territory.
Here's a quick look at some of the key stats as Kohli completed his 28th Test ton.
Most international 100s vs an opponent
20 Sachin Tendulkar vs Aus
19 Don Bradman vs Eng
17 Sachin Tendulkar vs SL
16 Virat Kohli vs Aus
16 Virat Kohli vs SL
Slowest Test 100s for Kohli by balls faced
289 vs England Nagpur 2012
241 vs Australia Ahmedabad 2023
214 vs Aus Perth 2018
199 vs Aus Adelaide 2012
199 vs Aus Chennai 2013
Most innings bw two Test 100s for Kohli
41 inngs between 27th & 28th 100s
11 inngs between 11th & 12th 100s
10 inngs between 6th & 7th 100s
10 inngs between 25th & 26th 100s
The long wait has finally ended for Virat Kohli _#WTC23 | #INDvAUS | _ https://t.co/VJoLfVSeIF pic.twitter.com/JGZcVsHvHj— ICC (@ICC) March 12, 2023
Kohli celebrated the ton in a rather modest fashion. He did not reveal his emotions like he usually do. In the past few years, he has mellowed down a lot as far as celebrating his personal milestones is concerned. He has had his share of struggle in the past 3 years in this format. Playing in tough foreign conditions and spin-friendly home conditions did not help his cause to end the Test century drought. But on a batting wicket in Ahmedabad, Kohli ensured he played one of his finest Test knocks in recent past. The spectators at the stadium were lucky to have witnessed the 'King' roll back the years.
