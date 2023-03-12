King Kohli Is Back: Fans Can't Keep Calm As Virat Kohli Hits Test Century After 1205 Days

Former India captain Virat Kohli scored his first Test century after 1205 days against Australia in the fourth Test Match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Virat last scored a ton in Test cricket way back in 2019 against Bangladesh in Pink Ball Test at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata. With this hundred, Virat also reached 75th international tons, only behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 100 centuries.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Virat's century against Australia

Virat Kohli brings up his 75th International century _



1205 days - The wait is over for the King's 28th Test century - and his 75th overall. _#PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/0xEqoKSUs8 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 12, 2023

And the king kohli century is here__ congratulations #ViratKohli_



28th century in test#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/GWguAg5F0C — Salim Khan (@SalimKh59226836) March 12, 2023

The smile on the face says everything. It has been a long long wait.

Congratulations Virat Kohli _#INDvAUS | #ViratKohli_ pic.twitter.com/XMMHG0yifG — Azan Ahmad (@azanahmad257) March 12, 2023

The longest wait is finally over for King Kohli ________ #ViratKohli_

Thankyou King for this moment._ https://t.co/64Chiyz8DB March 12, 2023



