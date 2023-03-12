topStoriesenglish2582632
VIRAT KOHLI

King Kohli Is Back: Fans Can't Keep Calm As Virat Kohli Hits Test Century After 1205 Days

With this century he took his tally of Test hundreds to 28.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 01:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Former India captain Virat Kohli scored his first Test century after 1205 days against Australia in the fourth Test Match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Virat last scored a ton in Test cricket way back in 2019 against Bangladesh in Pink Ball Test at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata. With this hundred, Virat also reached 75th international tons, only behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 100 centuries.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Virat's century against Australia


More to follow...

