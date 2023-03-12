King Kohli Is Back: Fans Can't Keep Calm As Virat Kohli Hits Test Century After 1205 Days
With this century he took his tally of Test hundreds to 28.
Former India captain Virat Kohli scored his first Test century after 1205 days against Australia in the fourth Test Match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Virat last scored a ton in Test cricket way back in 2019 against Bangladesh in Pink Ball Test at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata. With this hundred, Virat also reached 75th international tons, only behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 100 centuries.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Virat's century against Australia
Virat Kohli brings up his 75th International century _
1205 days - The wait is over for the King's 28th Test century - and his 75th overall. _#PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/0xEqoKSUs8 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 12, 2023
And the king kohli century is here__ congratulations #ViratKohli_
28th century in test#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/GWguAg5F0C — Salim Khan (@SalimKh59226836) March 12, 2023
#ViratKohli_ pic.twitter.com/zaxtrlMSLm — Happy Nirman (@HappyNirman4) March 12, 2023
Century no 75 __ #INDvAUS #ViratKohli_ pic.twitter.com/16n9Rr7d7n — Yash chaudhari _ (@oyy_yash) March 12, 2023
Mahakal has really blessed #ViratKohli_ __ pic.twitter.com/9AEp3XC8LD — India Wing (@india_wing) March 12, 2023
Classical performance by the #KingKohli _
The Virat Kohli, The Bestest !!_____
A much awaited 75th century!_____#ViratKohli_ #INDvAUS #BGT2023 #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/mhT2pxUmXe — Garima Srivastava (@imSgarima) March 12, 2023
____ _______ __ ____..._#ViratKohli_ #BGT2023 #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 #Kohli #ViratKohli #INDvAUS #test pic.twitter.com/ahCksiRMnt — KYZ_R _ (@AyanKaz30072677) March 12, 2023
#ViratKohli_#GOAT_ pic.twitter.com/FYCsyKXb3r — Escobar1930 (@Escobar19301) March 12, 2023
#ViratKohli_ #INDvAUS
Baba ka dwar Or Dwar aane ka phal pic.twitter.com/vM8kzj1C0t — _ADI__ (@WTF_ADI_18) March 12, 2023
Another hundred for king _#ViratKohli_ pic.twitter.com/k0FNNwpZlh — Ankitpatiyalmsdian7 (@Ankitpatiyalmsd) March 12, 2023
Kohli ____#ViratKohli_ pic.twitter.com/DZ6pNaipZw — LEO___ Alone Boy (@Ammar71273979) March 12, 2023
Century number 75 for king #ViratKohli_ #INDvAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 pic.twitter.com/jTaSLricXY — Aman Grewal (@Grewalaman7555) March 12, 2023
i fucking love youu Mr King Kohliii ________________#ViratKohli_ pic.twitter.com/TTO4nMc4ll— a : _ (@nushhhhhhhhhh) March 12, 2023
And That's 100 ___ 28th Century #ViratKohli_ #AUSvIND #TestCricket pic.twitter.com/PDmBAVX5KZ — _ ____ __ ________ (@GPkdinesh) March 12, 2023
#ViratKohli_
_ pic.twitter.com/156Von6gIC — Naresh NB (@NareshPattem7) March 12, 2023
The smile on the face says everything. It has been a long long wait.
Congratulations Virat Kohli _#INDvAUS | #ViratKohli_ pic.twitter.com/XMMHG0yifG — Azan Ahmad (@azanahmad257) March 12, 2023
The longest wait is finally over for King Kohli ________ #ViratKohli_
Thankyou King for this moment._ https://t.co/64Chiyz8DB— Gaurav Jha (@Gaurav_jha13) March 12, 2023
Can We Bow !
Yeah He Is King !__#ViratKohli_ #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Vnr5F2YASm — Anmol Chaurasiya___ (@Anmol_BjpYm) March 12, 2023
