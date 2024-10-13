Women's T20 WC 2024: India faces a must-win challenge in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 as they prepare to take on Australia in a decisive group-stage match on Sunday in Sharjah. Harmanpreet Kaur's team comes into this crucial contest with high spirits following their commanding 82-run victory over Sri Lanka, a result that not only boosted their confidence but also significantly improved their net run rate. Currently second in Group A with four points, India is well aware that a win against the formidable Australian side would secure their spot in the semifinals.

However, the stakes are incredibly high, with New Zealand still in contention and Pakistan capable of causing upsets. In the event of an Indian defeat, New Zealand could leapfrog them into the semifinals with a win over Pakistan on Monday. This scenario makes net run rate a potential deciding factor in the final standings.

India's challenge is a formidable one, as Australia has long been a dominant force in women’s cricket. The two teams have faced off 34 times in T20Is, with Australia emerging victorious in 25 matches, while India has only managed to win seven. Australia's current form in the tournament reflects their dominance as they remain unbeaten with six points from three games.

However, the defending champions will be without two key players for this encounter. Captain Alyssa Healy, who has been in tremendous form, suffered an "acute injury to her right foot" in their previous match against Pakistan and is expected to miss the clash. Additionally, fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck dislocated her shoulder in the same match, leaving a gap in Australia’s bowling attack. Beth Mooney, an experienced campaigner, is set to take over the wicketkeeping duties in Healy's absence, while Australia's depth will be tested against a determined Indian side.

IND W vs AUS W T20 WC: Complete Live Streaming Details

When will the India Women vs Australia Women, T20 World Cup fixture take place?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, T20 World Cup fixture will take place on Sunday (October 13). The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women, T20 World Cup fixture take place?

The India Women vs Australia Women, T20 World Cup fixture will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Where to watch live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women, T20 World Cup fixture?

The India Women vs Australia Women, T20 World Cup fixture will be available for live telecast on Star Sports.

Where to watch live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women, T20 World Cup fixture?



The India Women vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup fixture will be available for live streaming on Hotstar.

For India, the task is clear a win is the only way to ensure their progression to the semifinals. With star players like Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in the top order and Renuka Singh leading the bowling attack, India will need a complete team performance to overcome their historically challenging opponents. Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership and the team’s ability to handle pressure in crucial moments will be crucial as they aim to keep their World Cup hopes alive.