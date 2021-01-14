India vs Australia: Young Will Pucovski ruled out of Brisbane Test, Marcus Harris steps in

Young Will Pucovski, who hit a fifty on his Test debut at Sydney against India, has been ruled out of the fourth Vodafone Test at the Gabba, with Marcus Harris to take his place at the top of the order. Pucovski, who made his debut in Sydney last week, injured his shoulder while fielding on the final day of the match at the SCG and it was confirmed this morning that he will not play in the series decider in Brisbane.

Pucovski didn't train at the Gabba on Wednesday and had a short hit in the indoor nets this morning, but did not take part in fielding drills with his teammates. Skipper Tim Paine has confirmed that Harris will partner David Warner at the top of the order in Pucovski’s absence, with the rest of the Australian XI unchanged.

Meanwhile, Indian fast bowlers were rested from training on Wednesday ahead of the fourth Test against Australia beginning on Friday amid reports pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the decider. According to team sources, Bumrah would not be selected for the Test, which starts on Friday, after suffering an apparent abdominal strain in the draw at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Bumrah's omission would be a huge blow for Ajinkya Rahane's side, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja already confirmed to miss the series finale with a thumb injury and batsman Hanuma Vihari almost certain to be scratched due to a hamstring strain.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who batted through the entire final session in Sydney to help India save the match, is also nursing a sore back. An India team spokesman declined to comment on the team's injuries, or Bumrah's availability for selection, but confirmed the paceman did not take part in training at the Gabba on Wednesday along with the squad's few remaining fast bowlers.

With seasoned quicks Mohammed Shami (broken arm), Ishant Sharma (side strain) and Umesh Yadav (calf) out of the series, Bumrah's absence would mean calling up either one-test paceman Shardul Thakur or giving left-armer T. Natarajan an unlikely Test debut.

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

