The cricket world is buzzing with excitement as the ODI World Cup 2023 clash between India and Bangladesh draws near. This high-stakes encounter is set to take place at the picturesque Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, on October 19. Both India and Bangladesh have a rich history in the ODI format, making this matchup a fascinating one. Let's delve into the IND vs BAN head-to-head stats and the intriguing records of the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

IND vs BAN Head to Head in ODIs

In the world of ODI cricket, India has firmly asserted its dominance over Bangladesh. These two cricketing nations have locked horns in 40 matches over their 35-year ODI rivalry. India boasts an impressive 31-8 win/loss record against Bangladesh, with one match ending in a no result. The statistics speak volumes about India's prowess, holding a commanding 77.50% win rate, while Bangladesh stands at 20.00%.

IND vs BAN Head to Head in World Cup

The ODI World Cup has witnessed these two teams collide on four occasions. India once again comes out on top, having secured victory in three of these matches, while Bangladesh managed one win. This translates to a commendable 75.00% win rate for India and 25.00% for Bangladesh in World Cup encounters.

IND vs BAN Head to Head in India

When it comes to their clashes on Indian soil, Bangladesh has faced India three times, with the first encounter dating back to 1990. However, India remains unbeaten on home turf, claiming victory in all three encounters, boasting a pristine 100.00% win rate, while Bangladesh's record remains unblemished.

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Records

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, a picturesque venue, is all set to host its maiden ODI World Cup match. Although the sample size for records at this venue is limited, some intriguing statistics have emerged.

In the seven matches played at the MCA Stadium between 2013 and 2021, the average first-inning score stood at 307. It's important to note that despite the seeming dominance of batting, the side batting second has managed to clinch victory in three matches, highlighting the wicket's friendliness to run chases.

The highest score recorded at this venue is a monumental 356/2, a feat achieved by India against England in 2017. Conversely, the lowest total stands at 232, with India suffering a setback against Australia in 2013.

Individual brilliance has shone brightly, with Jonny Bairstow's remarkable 124-run knock in 2021 and Jasprit Bumrah's spectacular bowling figures of 10-1-35-4 in 2018 being standout performances.

One of the most captivating moments at the MCA Stadium was India's successful chase of 351 runs in 2017, with three wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare. On the flip side, the lowest score defended at this venue was 283 by the West Indies in 2018 against India.