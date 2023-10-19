India Vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 17 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs BAN World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Team India will continue their campaign in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with a clash against Asian rivals Bangladesh in match no. 17 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Thursday. This will be the first ODI between the two sides on Indian soil after a gap of 25 years.

Rohit Sharma’s side are the only remaining unbeaten team in the tournament apart from New Zealand after the first 16 matches. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have won one match against Afghanistan but have lost their last two games against England and New Zealand with big margins.

Overall in ODI cricket, Team India hold a massive edge over Bangladesh having won 31 out of the 40 matches between the two sides while Bangladesh have won 8. However, Shakib al Hasan’s side had stunned India by nine runs in the last ODI between the two teams in Asia Cup 2023 last month.

With the World Cup 2023 already witnessing a couple of upsets, India will not take Bangladesh lightly. “As I just mentioned, every game for us is important, every opponent for us is important. We are not even looking at that side. I think what we want to focus on is what we are going to achieve in this game. We have our plans, if we execute our stuff, we will win. And that's the only thing that we are talking about. The discussion that we have in the team is nothing else but the opponents really,” Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said in the pre-match conference in Pune on Wednesday.

Can India remain undefeated at #CWC23 or will Bangladesh stun the hosts in Pune? _#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/eoE9Mk5N3o — ICC (@ICC) October 19, 2023

Here are all the details about India vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 17 in Pune HERE…

When is India vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 17 going to take place?

The India vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 17 will take place on Thursday, October 19.

Where is India vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 17 going to take place?

The India vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 17 will be held at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will India vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 17 start?

The India vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 17 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch India vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 17 on TV in India?

The India vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 17 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 17 in India For Free?

The India vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 17 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

India vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 17 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman