LIVE Updates | IND Vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Rohit Sharma vs Shakib Al Hasan

Team India will lock horns with Bangladesh in match no. 17 of the World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday (October 19). The hosts are on a mission to win the trophy at home and each player in the squad is making sure they are giving their best every time the Men in Blue step on the field. The conditions in Pune are expected to support spinners which means Ravichandran Ashwin could make the cut in place of Shardul Thakur.

On the other hand, Bangladesh have won one and lost one contest so far. The third game will be their biggest test so far as Rohit Sharma's team are breathing fire every department at the moment. Shakib Al Hasan will have to give their level best to get the win.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 16 Of ODI World Cup 2023 India vs Bangladesh.