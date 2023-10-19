India Vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Pune Weather Report: Will Rain Interrupt Clash At MCA Stadium

Hosts Team India are going up against Bangladesh in match no. 17 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Thursday. India have been lucky so far that rain has stayed away from their league stage matches of the World Cup 2023 after both of their warm-up matches in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram were washed out.

Indian cricket fans got a scare on Wednesday, the eve of India’s match, when Pune witnessed some rain ahead of the World Cup 2023 fixture. The South Africa vs Netherlands match in Dharamsala is the only match so far which has been severely affected by rain as the match was reduced to 43-overs-a-side.

However, there is some good news for the fans in Pune for the India vs Bangladesh fixture. The MET department predicts hazy but clear weather for the World Cup 2023 match at the MCA Stadium.

Pune will witness a high of around 32 degrees by the time toss takes place around 2pm IST on Thursday. The humidity will be around 50 per cent with 57 per cent cloud cover in the afternoon.

By evening, the temperature will dip to around 24 degrees with humidity going up to 72 per cent. There is possibility of dew in the evening as well with dew point at around 20 degrees.

Check Pune weather for India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match HERE…

Pune has been a high-scoring venue over the years in all formats of the game. Since 2017, teams batting first have posted 300-plus totals in three out of five ODIs in Pune, though this will be the first international match at this venue in nine months. There was some drizzle on the eve of the match but the forecast is for sunshine on match day.

“As a bowling unit, I feel it is a challenging surface. Because the ball comes on the bat very well. It is a small ground, comparatively, you will see other venues, comparatively it is a small ground. It is a high altitude. So, I think here, more boundaries will be scored, the sixers will be more. So, it is challenging,” Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said before the match on Wednesday.

“So, I think we know how the surface is going to be. Now it is how we accept the challenge and we can focus on what we have. Nothing else is in our hands,” he added.