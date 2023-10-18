India Vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Reveals Why ‘Upsets’ Happen Ahead Of Clash In Pune

The ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 is only 15 matches old already we have witnessed some major upsets in the tournament. First Afghanistan stunned defending champions England by 69 runs to post just their second World Cup win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and then on Tuesday night, Netherlands shocked South Africa by 38 runs in Dharamsala.

Team India are currently on top of the Points Table with three wins in three matches and will be keep on avoiding any slip-up as they get ready to take on Bangladesh in their fourth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

In exclusive interviews with broadcasters ‘Star Sports’, former India captain Virat Kohli, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al-Hasan, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and the bowling coach of the Bangladesh cricket team Allan Donald, shared their thoughts and insights on their respective opponents.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, Kohli spoke on the qualities of Bangladesh captain Shakib Al-Hasan ahead of their match at the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. “Over the years, I’ve played a lot against him. He’s got amazing control. He’s a very experienced bowler. He bowls very well with the new ball, knows how to deceive the batsman, and is also very economical. You have to play your best against all these bowlers, and if you aren’t able to, these bowlers are able to create pressure and increase the chances of getting you out. There are no big teams in the World Cup. Whenever you start focusing only on bigger teams, an upset happens,” Kohli said about Bangladesh clash.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al-Hasan spoke on the value of Virat Kohli’s wicket. “He’s a special batsman, probably the best batsman in the modern era. I think I’m lucky to get him out 5 times. Of course, it will give me great pleasure, taking his wicket,” Shakib said.

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya also spoke about the value of Shakib Al-Hasan. “He is a very street-smart cricketer, has been carrying Bangladesh on his shoulders for the longest years,” Pandya said about Bangladesh captain Shakib.

The bowling coach of the Bangladesh cricket team and former South Africa pacer Allan Donald spoke on how the team is preparing for Virat Kohli. “I think Virat Kohli is the guy for me that you think about the night before, or two days out because that’s how we value his scalp,” Donald revealed.

The India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Pune will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar for free on mobile devices.