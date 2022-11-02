India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022: Both teams have SPECIAL connect to Rabindranath Tagore, know all about it

Team India will lineup against Bangladesh in their fourth Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday (November 2). The two teams have faced off against each other 11 times, with India winning 10 of those encounters – including the last one in 2016 T20 World Cup by 1 run.

When the two teams line up at the Adelaide Oval, people will be interested to know that both the national anthems have been composed by the same legendary poet – Rabindranath Tagore of India. ‘Amar Sonar Bangla’ is the national anthem of Bangladesh. An ode to Mother Bengal, the lyrics were written by Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore in 1905, while the melody of the hymn was adopted from the Baul singer Gagan Harkara’s song ‘Ami Kothay Pabo Tare’ set to Dadra Tala.

The first ten lines of this song constitute Bangladesh’s national anthem, adopted in 1971 during their liberation war. Only those lines are given in the following section. The instrumental orchestra rendition was composed by Samar Das.

Meanwhile, ‘Jana Gana Mana’ is the national anthem of the Republic of India. It was originally composed as Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata in Bengali by Rabindranath Tagore. The first stanza of the song Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the National Anthem on 24 January 1950.

The parent song, ‘Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata’ is a Brahmo hymn which has five verses and only the first verse has been adopted as National Anthem. If put forward succinctly, the National Anthem conveys the spirit of pluralism or in more popular term the concept of 'Unity in Diversity', which lies at the core of India's cultural heritage.

Coming to India’s match, the Men-in-Blue are heading into the game after a five-wicket loss to South Africa. On the other hand, Bangladesh won their previous game against Zimbabwe by three runs. India are in second position with four points and two wins in three matches. Bangladesh are in the third position with four points and two wins in three matches.

