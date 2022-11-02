IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022 Weather Report: Will RAIN have say in Adelaide? What are India’s semis hopes if game is washed out

Team India will be hoping to get back on the winning track in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022, as they take on Bangladesh on Wednesday (November 2) in Adelaide. However, the match could get washed out as Adelaide experienced heavy rain on the eve of the match, the cricket lovers would be keeping their fingers crossed.

So far, India have played three matches, winning two and losing one against South Africa. On the other hand, Bangladesh have also registered victories in the two and lost one from their first three matches. The winner of this match will have one foot in the semi-finals and both India and Bangladesh will be aware of that as they go head-to-head in Adelaide.

The Super 12 game is at risk of being abandoned due to rain, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a 60 per cent chance of rain. “Cloudy. Medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely in the evening. Winds southwesterly 20 to 30 km/h,” reads the forecast for Wednesday as per Australia's Bureau of Meteorology.

The current T20 World Cup 2022 has been adversely affected by the weather, particularly in Melbourne, where four games have been abandoned or washed out due to rain, including three that were called off without a ball being bowled. Earlier, Team India took their practice session indoors due to ups and downs in the rains in Adelaide on Tuesday.

Check the weather report for India vs Bangladesh Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 match here…

A wash out on Wednesday will mean that India will join South Africa on 5 points from 4 matches at the top of the table along with Bangladesh but remain in second place due to better NRR than Shakib al Hasan’s side.

Rohit Sharma’s side will then need to win their final game against Zimbabwe on Sunday (November 6) to ensure their qualification for the semis and hope that Pakistan can beat either South Africa or Bangladesh in their last two games so that NRR factor doesn’t come into play. However, India will be hoping that they can defeat Bangladesh on Wednesday and secure full points from this game.