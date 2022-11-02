India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match No. 35 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match online and on TV?

This week, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia is all about the race for the semifinals. With just a couple of matches to go, teams in the reckoning to get into the last-four stage will be looking to inch closer by correcting their mistakes and getting those crucial wins in their kitty.

For India, their fourth Super 12 match against Group 2 opponents Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday (November 2) is a good opportunity to correct the wrongs from their five-wicket loss to South Africa at Perth in order to keep themselves in the hunt for a spot in semifinals.

“We’re very confident, but we know we have to play very, very well from here on if we want to win. It’s really a question of winning the next four games, really. You have to win the next four games to be able to win this tournament,” Dravid said in the pre-match press conference on India’s road in the tournament.

India __ set to lock horns with Bangladesh __ after losing to SA in their last game! #Dafabet #T20WorldCup



Tell me your predictions below in the comments! __ #INDvBAN



Presented by @Dafabet#DafaSports pic.twitter.com/v9XaSb8Q8g — Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) November 1, 2022

Against South Africa, India were undone by fiery pace and bounce from a tall four-man pace attack, led by Lungi Ngidi’s four wickets. Every batter faltered, barring Suryakumar Yadav, who made a brilliant counter-attacking 68 and carried India to a decent score. Though bowlers tried hard by picking the first three wickets quickly, they were unable to stop David Miller and Aiden Markram from reaching their respective half-centuries. There were also lapses in the field by India, a side which isn’t associated much with sloppy fielding efforts.

Match Details

When will India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be played on Wednesday, November 2.

Where will India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

What time will India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will begin at 130 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where can you watch India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match live on TV in India?

The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match live streaming in India?

The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud