India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match No. 35 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs BAN match online and on TV?
Here’s all you need to know about Rohit Sharma’s India vs Shakib al Hasan-led Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 35 preview: Live stream, TV timing, squads.
This week, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia is all about the race for the semifinals. With just a couple of matches to go, teams in the reckoning to get into the last-four stage will be looking to inch closer by correcting their mistakes and getting those crucial wins in their kitty.
For India, their fourth Super 12 match against Group 2 opponents Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday (November 2) is a good opportunity to correct the wrongs from their five-wicket loss to South Africa at Perth in order to keep themselves in the hunt for a spot in semifinals.
“We’re very confident, but we know we have to play very, very well from here on if we want to win. It’s really a question of winning the next four games, really. You have to win the next four games to be able to win this tournament,” Dravid said in the pre-match press conference on India’s road in the tournament.
Against South Africa, India were undone by fiery pace and bounce from a tall four-man pace attack, led by Lungi Ngidi’s four wickets. Every batter faltered, barring Suryakumar Yadav, who made a brilliant counter-attacking 68 and carried India to a decent score. Though bowlers tried hard by picking the first three wickets quickly, they were unable to stop David Miller and Aiden Markram from reaching their respective half-centuries. There were also lapses in the field by India, a side which isn’t associated much with sloppy fielding efforts.
Match Details
When will India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match take place?
The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be played on Wednesday, November 2.
Where will India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match take place?
The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.
What time will India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match begin?
The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will begin at 130 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.
Where can you watch India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match live on TV in India?
The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.
Where can you watch India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match live streaming in India?
The India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.
India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match Predicted 11
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami
Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mossadek Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud
