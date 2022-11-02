India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma’s side look to return to winning ways

India will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing loss to South Africa when they take on Bangladesh in their Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Wednesday (November 2). Rohit Sharma’s men got off to an excellent start, beating Pakistan and Netherlands in their first two matches. But they were outplayed in their last match against South Africa, despite Suryakumar Yadav’s best efforts to rescue them with a very special knock.

The top-order collapsed in a similar way as it did against Pakistan. While Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya rescued them and helped India win that match, Yadav didn't find any support from the other end this time to get them to a competitive total.

The bowlers tried their best to make the most of the total they had to defend but the fielding made the job tougher for them, as simple catches were dropped and run outs were missed from only a few inches away. Even senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma missed great chances to put South Africa under pressure, and they will be eager to set a better precedent for their team in this upcoming contest against Bangladesh.

