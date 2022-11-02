India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma’s side look to return to winning ways
IND vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 35th Match, Super 12 Group 2: Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs Bangladesh Super 12 Group 2 match here.
Trending Photos
India will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing loss to South Africa when they take on Bangladesh in their Super 12 encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide on Wednesday (November 2). Rohit Sharma’s men got off to an excellent start, beating Pakistan and Netherlands in their first two matches. But they were outplayed in their last match against South Africa, despite Suryakumar Yadav’s best efforts to rescue them with a very special knock.
The top-order collapsed in a similar way as it did against Pakistan. While Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya rescued them and helped India win that match, Yadav didn't find any support from the other end this time to get them to a competitive total.
Pant or KL Rahul - who should open the innings for __? _
Watch @Swannyg66 & @MayantiLanger_B discuss Team India's strategy against __ in #Gameplan & catch the LIVE action-#INDvBAN | Nov 2, 1 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/2uPbtyMnBz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 1, 2022
The bowlers tried their best to make the most of the total they had to defend but the fielding made the job tougher for them, as simple catches were dropped and run outs were missed from only a few inches away. Even senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma missed great chances to put South Africa under pressure, and they will be eager to set a better precedent for their team in this upcoming contest against Bangladesh.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs Bangladesh Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2022 here.
ZIM vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe all out for 117
An upset is on the cards in the first game at the Adelaide Oval ahead of India's match against Bangladesh. Zimbabwe have been bowled out for 117 by the Netherlands with Paul van Meekeren taking 3/29 and Brandon Glover, Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede claiming 2 wickets each. Sikandar Raza top-scored with 40 for the Zimbabweans.
Zimbabwe 117 in 19.2 overs vs Netherlands
IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Live Streaming Details
After a loss to South Africa in their last match in Perth, Team India will be looking to bounce back with a win over their Asian rivals Bangladesh. A win on Wednesday would put them in pole position to reach the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.
Check the Live streaming details and TV Timings of Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2022 between India and Bangladesh here.
IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Weather Report
The threat of rain is hovering over the Adelaide Oval ahead of the India vs Bangladesh Super 12 clash. Although it's chilly and cold today in Adelaide, the rain has stayed away from the opening match there between Zimbabwe and Netherlands. What will happen to Rohit Sharma's side and their chances of progession to the semifinal if this match is washed out.
Know all about India vs Bangladesh Super 12 game weather report here.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs Bangladesh Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide today.
More Stories