Virat Kohli's Record at Adelaide Oval: India talisman likely to continue sublime form in Australia - Check Stats

Written By  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 01:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India is all set to take on Bangladesh in its fourth match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The game is set to take place at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday (November 2). India played their earlier matches in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth. This is the first time that India will be playing in Adelaide and former India captain Virat Kohli will be gearing up for this. Adelaide Oval is Virat's one of most favourite grounds in Australia. To add to Bangladesh's misery Virat is in sublime form in this WC having scored two fifties against Netherlands and Pakistan. So far the India talisman has scored 156 runs in three innings. Virat has a Test century on this ground in 2012. On the same ground, he captained India for the first time. In that game, he scored centuries in both innings. 

In ODIs and T20Is he has performed exceptionally well at the Oval. Back in 2016, Virat scored 90 runs against Australia at this very ground. Virat also has a century against Pakistan at the Oval back in the 2015 ODI World Cup. In 2019, Virat scored 104 against Australia here. Virat has played nine matches in Adelaide in which he has scored 843 runs. In four ODIs he scored 244 runs with two centuries, in Tests he smashed three hundred to score 509 runs and in T20Is Virat has 90 nor out at this venue. Virat is also all set to become the highest run scorer in T20 WCs. Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka holds the record currently.

Interestingly, even after their defeat against South Africa, Team India's qualification fate remains in their own hands. However, Rohit Sharma and Co. cannot afford any more slip-ups. India now will be Bangladesh on November 2 and Zimbabwe on November 6. 

The Bigger picture: In order to top the group 2 points table, India will need that South Africa either lose to Pakistan or the Netherlands when the Proteas face the two sides.

