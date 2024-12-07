India vs Bangladesh U19 Men’s Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND VS BAN Cricket Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps And Online?

India will lock horns with Bangladesh in the final of U19 Men’s Asia Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. It’s a clash between the defending champions and the country with the greatest number of ACC U19 Asia Cup trophies.

After losing their first match against Pakistan, India have been on a roll, beating all their opponents by large margins, including the semi-final match against Sri Lanka, where they won easily by seven wickets with 28 overs to spare.

On the other hand, Bangladesh have been equally impressive, losing only one match to Sri Lanka in the group stage and defeating Pakistan by seven wickets in the second semi-final of the tournament.

Key players of both teams

For India, the opening pair of Ayush Mhatre and 13-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have done the bulk of the scoring, with 175 and 167 runs, respectively, in the four matches they have played.

For Bangladesh, it has been their bowling attack that has proven lethal, with Md. Al Fahad currently leading the wicket-takers' tally with 10 wickets, followed by Md. Iqbal Hasan Emon, who has the same number of wickets.

Overall, it will be a clash between India’s exciting batting order and Bangladesh’s robust bowling line-up.

Here are the India vs Bangladesh U19 Men’s Asia Cup Final live streaming and telecast details:

When will the India vs Bangladesh U19 Men’s Asia Cup Final be held?

The U19 Men's Asia Cup final between India and Bangladesh will be played on Sunday, December 8.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh U19 Men’s Asia Cup Final be held?

The U19 Men’s Asia Cup final between India and Bangladesh will be held at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time does the India vs Bangladesh U19 Men’s Asia Cup Final begin?

The U19 Men’s Asia Cup final between India and Bangladesh will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh U19 Men’s Asia Cup Final be telecast?

The U19 Men’s Asia Cup final between India and Bangladesh will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network- Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) channels.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh U19 Men’s Asia Cup Final be streamed live?

The U19 Men’s Asia Cup final between India and Bangladesh will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

Squads:

India: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (C), Kiran Chormale, Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia, Anurag Kawde, Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, Nikhil Kumar.

Bangladesh: Al Fahad, Ashrafuzzaman Barenava, Azizul Hakim Tamim (c), Debasish Sarkar Deba, Farid Hasan Faysal, Iabal Hasan Emon, Maruf Maidha, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rifat Beg, Rizan Hossan, Saad Islam Razin, Samiun Basir Ratul, Shihab James, Zawad Abrar.