India vs Eng 2021: Don’t know where I’d be if I hadn’t met Anushka Sharma, says Virat Kohli

Team India captain Virat Kohli is easily one of the best batsmen in the world in formats of the game. Kohli averages over 50 in Tests, ODIs and T20s and in spite of a first-ball duck in the first Test against England at Trent Bridge, the Indian captain has over 7,500 runs in 93 Tests. Kohli had no hesitation in revealing to former teammate Dinesh Karthik in an interview that one of the biggest reasons of his success is his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma.

The couple had first met during an ad shoot in 2013 and started dating after that. They tied the knot in December 2017 and were blessed with daughter Vamika in January earlier this year.

Speaking to former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Karthik on Sky Sports, Kohli said he is lucky to have a partner like Anushka. “If I hadn’t met her (Anushka), I don’t know where I would have been. She has made me believe where I am and what impact I can have through what I do. She has alleviated me as a person, and that has eventually filtered through in cricket. I couldn’t be more grateful and lucky to have a life partner like her. She is absolutely my better half,” he told Sky Sports.

Talking about his daughter Vamika, the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain said that putting her to sleep is the first thing for the couple. “Firstly now, with our daughter, it’s putting her to sleep, first thing. Then, stepping out for breakfast somewhere, grab a quick coffee in the time that we get. And then, come back to the room to be with our daughter again. Priority is obviously making sure that we stay up to speed with her schedule,” Kohli added.

The BCCI now allows the family members of the players to travel with them and Kohli's wife and daughter are also in the UK. Anushka Sharma posted an adorable picture on her Instagram story about the welcome they received at the St James’ Court hotel in London.

Meanwhile, the opening Test match ended in a draw with the final day’s play getting washed out due to rain in Nottingham. India will face England in the second Test at Lord’s starting on Thursday (August 12).