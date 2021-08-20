India vs Eng 2021: Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan are all smiles during well-deserved break

Indian paceman Jasprit Bumrah has turned his form around sensationally since a barren patch at the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand, claiming 12 wickets in 2 Tests against England so far at an average of 18.5. Bumrah’s pace and aggression have rattled Joe Root’s side especially at Lord’s, where he even sparkled with the willow.

The Mumbai Indians speedster notched up his career-best Test score of 34 not out on the final day of the second Test at Lord’s and put on a vital 89 runs for the ninth wicket with Mohammed Shami, which set up India’s memorable 151-run win. Bumrah then scalped two wickets in the second innings as England were bowled out for 120.

Bumrah was pumped up for the second Test after the first Test had ended in a draw at Trent Bridge with rain washing away the final day. The Indian paceman rattled the English batsmen, especially James Anderson with a barrage of short-pitch deliveries.

The paceman took a well-deserved break with his sports presenter wife Sanjana Ganesan ahead of the third Test, which begins at Headingley in Leeds from August 25. Bumrah and Sanjana were all smiles as they posed for a happy pic on Thursday (August 19).

Meanwhile, in the second innings, England pacers led by Mark Wood bowled short consistently at Bumrah, who took blows to the helmet twice but remained defiant to help his side gain a sizeable lead.

Bumrah bounced back into form in the drawn first Test, where he picked up nine wickets for just 110 runs – including 5/64 in the first innings. The MI speedster is currently the highest wicket-taker in the series ahead of Mohammed Siraj, who has 11 wickets to his name including eight wickets in the Lord’s Test win.