India vs Eng 2021: Virat Kohli not pleased to lose two WTC points due to slow over-rate

India captain Virat Kohli has expressed disappointment over India losing two points for slow over rate during the first Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham that ended on Sunday (August 8). “As a team we were not pleased that we lost two points because of factors that are definitely in our control and we made up quite a few overs at the end. We were short by two overs. But we made up quite a few overs in that second innings,” Kohli told the media in an interaction on Wednesday (August 11).

“Small little things where we can save 10-15 seconds is really what matters and we practiced that in the second innings and we were able to cover up three-odd overs. You don’t want to be that far behind of the game that you are not able to catch up and cover your overs and time. The points are very, very crucial,” he added.

Both India and England weren’t just docked points but were also fined 40 per cent of their match fees after they were found two overs short. According to article 16.11.2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short.

As per article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

After deduction of points, both teams now have two points each in the WTC standings ahead of the second Test at Lord’s, which begins on Thursday (August 12).

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara form not cause of concern

Kohli also didn’t feel that low scores of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara is an area of concern. “I don’t think that’s an area of concern. Our basic focus is not to think individually where people are but collectively how much strength they bring into the team is our focus. What’s your best and strongest batting unit that you can take on the park,” the skipper said.

The flamboyant Rishabh Pant has taken an aggressive approach in the two Test matches he has played in the UK this summer with mixed results and Kohli woudn’t like his young colleague to change his approach.

“That’s basically how he plays. He obviously has capability to carry on and play long innings in that manner. It doesn't necessarily have to be a very defensive role. Obviously, when there is a demand of the situation, he (Pant) is intelligent enough to understand if we are looking to save a game. Obviously he won't play those kind of shots but wherever there is 50-50 situation and he has a chance to change momentum of the game he will take that chance. That’s how he plays and we want him to be that way,” the skipper was very public in his backing.

He also mentioned that the communication from the management is very clear for Pant. “Obviously, communication is very clear from team and where we are heading as a team and what kind of approach is needed in different situations. We expect him to play innings that changes momentum and tilt balance towards us,” Kohli signed off.

(with agency inputs)