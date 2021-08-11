India vs England 2021: Both teams docked two World Test Championship points for THIS reason

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has imposed a 40 per cent penalty on match fees for both England and India teams along with deduction of two ICC World Test Championship points each for maintaining slow over-rates in the first Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. ICC match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanctions after both the sides were ruled to be two overs short of their targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short.

England and India have been fined and docked two points each from their ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 tally for slow over-rates in the Nottingham Test. Details #ENGvIND | #WTC23https://t.co/tthEorqDe9 — ICC (@ICC) August 11, 2021

Captains Joe Root and Virat Kohli pleaded guilty and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings. On-field umpires Michael Gough and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire David Millns leveled the charges.

The first Test ended in a draw after India failed to get a shot at victory target of 209 on the final day due to heavy downpour that washed out the proceedings. The second Test will get underway at Lord’s from Thursday (August 12).

(with PTI inputs)