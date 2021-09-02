India vs Eng 2021: Virat Kohli says ‘my body shook’ on listening to coach Ravi Shastri for first time

India skipper Virat Kohli, who shares a close relationship with head coach Ravi Shastri, said on Wednesday (September 1) that his body had shook when he listened to the former India all-rounder giving a pep talk to the team in 2014.

“I remember in 2014 he gave us a pep talk for the first time. We were a bit down as a team and things were not happening well and he was brought in, he was brought in for the second time to set things right. In his first speech he gave, the first word he said was ‘boys’ in the voice that only he can generate. And I clearly remember, I was sitting down and my body shook because I had never heard someone speak so clearly and with so much determination and positivity,” Kohli said at the launch of the book, Star Gazing: The Players in My Life, written by head coach Ravi Shastri.

#Stargazing ... the joy of writing a book on cricketers whom I've watched, played with or against over the past fifty years is etched in my memory ... Pre-order now and get a digitally signed copy! https://t.co/vdQuh0vZgX@HarperCollinsIN — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 11, 2021

The book was launched in London on Wednesday in the presence of the Indian team. “His experiences have been priceless for us and they continue to be. I will say a few words on our working relationship, our bond over the years. (It) Started in 2014. I met him many times because he was the most prominent voice in cricket from India and worldwide. We always look forward to his commentary skills. We actually started working together then,” Kohli added.

“All I can say is that our working relationship has been built on trust and mutual respect, on a vision that has been shared. The only focus is to take Indian cricket higher and in a better place. Both of us together along with the brilliance of the whole team and the talent we have been blessed with, I think we have been able to achieve that and it`s something we are proud of,” Kohli said further.

(with IANS inputs)