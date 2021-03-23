India vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming: Match Details, When and where to watch first IND vs ENG ODI

India will take on England in the first of three ODIs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune on Tuesday (March 23). Virat Kohli’s side won the four-match Test series 3-1 and the five-match T20 series 3-2 with the last two Tests and all the five T20 games taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

All three ODIs will now be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The hosts would certainly be in high spirits after their stunning victories in the Test and T20I series but they will be wary of Eoin Morgan’s side, who are currently the 50-over World Champions.

With just three matches in the series, both teams would want to start on a winning note. The match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

When will India vs England 1st ODI match start?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Tuesday (March 23).

Where will India vs England 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 1st ODI match?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England 1st ODI match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Predicted Playing XI for India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and T Natarajan

Predicted Playing XI for England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley