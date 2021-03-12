हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England

India vs England 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Shikhar Dhawan to sit out as Rahul, Rohit to open; Archer available for Eng

India vs England 1st T20I, IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Team Suggestions for India vs England 1st T20I, IND vs ENG Predicted Playing XI, India vs England 1st T20I Team Player List, IND vs ENG Dream11 Top Picks, Online Cricket Tips

India vs England 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Shikhar Dhawan to sit out as Rahul, Rohit to open; Archer available for Eng
Team India players during practice (Source: Twitter)

After clinching the Test series, India are set to lock horns with England in the first of the five T20Is on Friday (March 12) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While India will be looking to carry the winning momentum in the short format of the game as well, England, on the other hand, would be eager to exact revenge of the humiliation they faced at the very same venue.

Meanwhile, Team India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday confirmed that Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are India's first-choice opening pair for the five-match T20I series and said that Shikhar Dhawan might open if one of the openers is rested for a game.

"It's quite simple, KL and Rohit have been performing at the top of the order for us and those two would start," Kohli said on the eve of the first T20I.

"And if Rohit takes rest or Kl has a niggle or something Shikki (Shikhar Dhawan) obviously comes back as a third opener. The starting composition, Rohit and Rahul will start," he added.

On the other hand, England skipper Eoin Morgan confirmed that all the players are fit and available for the selection for the opening T20I match against India.

There were concerns surrounding the fitness of pacer Jofra Archer but Morgan has confirmed that the bowler is available.

"Everybody is fit to play. Jofra is available for the series opener," Morgan said during a virtual press conference.

The match will be begin at 7 pm IST.

India vs England 1st T20I

Timing: 07:00 PM IST on March 12, 2021

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

How to watch India vs England 1st T20I match?

The India vs England 1st T20I match of India vs England 1st T20I will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. The online live streaming of the match can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar

India vs England 1st T20I, Dream11 Prediction:

IND vs ENG Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow

IND vs ENG All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar

IND vs ENG Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan

IND vs ENG Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

IND vs ENG Vice-captain: Jos Buttler

IND vs ENG Captain: Virat Kohli

India vs England 1st T20I, Predicted Playing XI for India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini

India vs England 1st T20I, Predicted Playing XI for England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley

